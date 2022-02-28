As average UK rent prices reached a whopping £1,1010 in 2021¹, new research from regulated property buyers GoodMove has revealed that half (50%) of UK adults had moved back in with their parents over the pandemic. ²

So, is the boomerang generation replacing flying the nest? Delving into the topic further, GoodMove also spoke with parents on the age their children permanently moved out of the family home, along with the best and worst parts of having their children live with them.

When do Brits fly the nest?

As house prices and deposits reach an all-time high, both millennials and Gen Z have been labelled generation-rent. But does a lack of fixed abode influence their ability to permanently fly the nest?

Astonishingly, according to the research, an incredible 50% of UK adults moved back to their parents during the pandemic, with 19% still living permanently in the family home.

When asked what age their children had moved out, respondents reported that children are most likely to leave the home aged 19-25, with 60% moving out in their early 20s.

How do parents feel about their children returning to the nest?

Undoubtedly, there can be advantages and disadvantages to adult-children living with their folks, from financially to socially. But what did Brits vote as their biggest positives and drawbacks about living with returning kids?

The biggest positives of children living at home, voted for by parents:

We get to spend more time together as a family 64% It gives them the chance to financially save for the future 43% It gives them the chance to work on their career or education 28% They are able to help with chores or housework around the house 24% They are able to mind pets or others while we are out of the house 21%

The biggest drawback of living with grown up children, voted for by parents:

It is more expensive with the added bills and utilities costs 32% Lack of privacy for myself or others 25% I worry about their happiness, mental health, or social life 25% There are more chores or housework to carry out 21% It has made our relationship more strained 20%

The UK’s boomerang hotspots

With average house and rent prices varying across the UK, it’s no surprise that some areas were home to boomerang kids more than others. Surprising, the city that saw the highest rate of grown-up children returning to the family home during the pandemic was Manchester, with 61% deciding to move back in with parents.

Rank City Percentage of adult children returning to live at the family home during pandemic 1 Manchester 61% 2 London 60% 3 Sheffield 52% 4 Birmingham 47% 5 Bristol 46%

Commenting on the research, Nima Ghasri, Director at Good Move says: “Over the pandemic the struggles to get on the housing ladder were magnified more than ever. Although many young people now choose to rent, the rising costs of inflation and employment uncertainty had led many to return to the nest during the pandemic for financial security.”

“However, it is touching to see that so many people were able to spend more quality time together as a family during the pandemic – togetherness was what really got the public through such difficult and unprecedented times.”

