Ford has made a range of connected vehicle services complimentary to European customers, enabling drivers to control and monitor key features in their cars from their smartphone. 1

Drivers access connected vehicle features using the FordPass app which enables a variety of remote services, including checking on vehicle health, fuel level and oil levels, range, as well as locking and unlocking doors. 2

Previously, connected vehicle services were available to new vehicle owners as a two-year trial subscription. Ford has now waived subscription fees for most of its connected services, potentially saving drivers hundreds of pounds over the lifetime of a vehicle. 3

FordPass app features

With the FordPass app drivers can start their vehicle engine remotely, climatising the cabin to a comfortable temperature before setting out – useful for de-icing the windscreen on a frosty morning. 4

Push notifications and in-app vehicle health alerts highlight any issues that may need the owner’s attention, such as low tyre pressure or a failed lightbulb. The FordPass app can also show the vehicle’s precise location, so drivers won’t need to worry about losing their car in a busy car park.

Being able to remotely lock and unlock their vehicle could help drivers who have forgotten whether they secured their car after walking away, or if they need to allow temporary access to a friend or family member without a key.

Owners can view and download summaries of recent trips to better analyse fuel usage and costs, and to help claim business mileage. Journeys can also be overlaid onto a map to reveal places where harsh braking or acceleration were identified, promoting more efficient driving.

FordPass provides support in the event of a breakdown too, automatically coordinating with roadside patrols to enable drivers to continue their journeys as quickly as possible. The FordPass app sends vehicle location and diagnostics information to the roadside assistance service, and gives drivers the reassurance of seeing where their patrol is and how quickly it will arrive. 5

Features for electrified vehicles

FordPass brings additional features that will help owners of electrified vehicles (EVs) such as the new Kuga Plug-In Hybrid and all-new Explorer Plug-In Hybrid.

Alongside information about battery level and electric driving range, the FordPass app helps EV owners benefit from off-peak electricity tariffs by enabling them to schedule vehicle charging. FordPass users can also set a departure time, warming or cooling the cabin while the vehicle is plugged in, leaving the battery to achieve the best range possible. The FordPass app also includes a convenient charging station locator to help driver’s top-up on the go.

The app provides feedback on fuel and electric energy usage too, including energy recaptured through regenerative braking and miles travelled using electric power alone, encouraging efficient driving behaviours to save fuel and reduce CO 2 emissions.

Quote

“Whether you’re double-checking you’ve locked your car or just making sure it’s healthy for the journey ahead, the connected car features in FordPass help bring convenience and reassurance to Ford owners.”

“From now on, every customer in Europe who buys a Ford can benefit from a range of complimentary connected vehicle services – this is an important part of delivering on our promise to make smart vehicles for a smart world.”

Richard Bunn, FordPass Director, Ford Mobility

Footnotes

1 Complimentary FordPass Connect modem subscription available to new and existing vehicles equipped with a FordPass Connect modem

2 Connection between vehicle and mobile app requires mobile data coverage. FordPass app compatible with Apple and Android smartphones and is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play store in 40 markets in Europe

3 Prior to April 2020, FordPass Connect modem example subscriptions for drivers in the UK and France were priced at £89 plus VAT and €99 incl tax for two years respectively. Local Hazard Information and Live Traffic features require a separate paid subscription after an initial complimentary trial; Wi-Fi Hotspot comes with 3 months or 3GB of complimentary data, requiring separate subscription with local mobile network provider thereafter. Future value-added services may require additional subscription.

4 Remote start feature available for vehicles (except Ranger) with automatic gearbox only, in regions where permitted by law; key must be present inside the vehicle for it to be driven

5 Digital Roadside Assistance feature currently available U.K., Spain, France and Portugal with further markets to follow