With restaurants and leisure operators now open again, there’s plenty of fun activities for families to make the most of over the bank holiday weekend and during the half term break.

From watching the latest film releases at Showcase Cinema, hitting strikes at Hollywood Bowl, and indoor and outdoor dining, there’s something to keep kids busy whatever the weather.

All of the operators have carefully adapted their spaces to support social distancing and ensure everyone can have fun safely.

Showcase Cinema

Showcase Cinema is now open and film fans who have missed the big screen can book in advance to watch new releases such as family favourite Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway or Cruella.

There are systems in place to help ensure everyone can have a safe and enjoyable experience, including social distancing measures throughout the cinema and enhanced cleaning regimes. Visitors will also need to wear a face covering which can be removed while eating and drinking.

Film times and tickets can be found here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/.

Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl has also reopened and is welcoming visitors back to its state-of-the-art facilities, with a minimum of 24 lanes available for use.

Safety measures including full-height lane dividers and distinct sets of bowling balls for each lane have been put in place to ensure families and friends can enjoy an action-packed experience in a safe environment.

Its licensed bar, café and games arcade are also now open.

Online bookings can be made at: https://www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk/stockton.

Shop till you drop

With shops including Hobbycraft, Sports Direct and Pets at Home, there’s something for all the family at Teesside Park.

JD Sports, Sketchers and USC are always big hits for kids and teenagers, while parents can enjoy a trip to TK Maxx or Currys.

Food for all the family

Restaurants such as Nando’s, Pizza Express and Fridays are now welcoming back guests for indoor dining, meaning visitors can have a well-earned pit-stop after a fun-filled day of activities.

For those needing a coffee stop or sweet treat, cafes including Hotel Chocolat and Costa Coffee are also open.

Teesside Park is open from 9am-6pm on Bank Holiday Monday, 9am-8pm Tuesday–Friday, 9am-7pm Saturday and 11am-5pm Sunday. Visitors are always encouraged to check directly with individual operators and retailers as opening times and policies may vary, and some activities may need to be booked in advance.

For more information to help plan your next visit to Teesside Park, please visit: www.teessideshopping.co.uk/news/planning-your-visit