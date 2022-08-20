Hamburg, August 12, 2022 – The first truly dynamic isometric open-world MMORPG Fractured Online from gamigo and Dynamight Studios continues to evolve. In this Dev Talk of the game’s ongoing Feature Spotlight series, Dynamight Studios CEO and Co-Founder Jacopo Pietro Gallelli gives players an update on how much has changed in the game from mid-Spring to mid-Summer.
The dev discussion runs the gamut of covering various improvements to player-built cities, the cost associated with forging in a city that players are not a citizen of, and the return of city conquests after receiving a lot of helpful feedback from the community. Additional quality of life changes are also discussed in the dev discussion video.
