Francis Brown gains specialist hydrogen and carbon capture status

A hydrogen pressure vessel fabricated by Francis Brown

Francis Brown has achieved the prestigious Fit for Hydrogen (F4H2) and Fit For Carbon Capture, Usage, and Storage (F4CCUS) status allowing it to proactively engage in opportunities within these rapidly growing markets.

It reinforces the independent engineering and fabrication specialist’s position as an industry leader through its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

The Fit 4 model of supply chain development is managed by the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, and underlines the Stockton-on-Tees company’s enhanced capabilities within these quality-critical industries.

The pilot programme was funded through the Zero Carbon Humber Partnership, a major collaboration to clean up the UK’s most carbon intensive industrial cluster, with support from the UK government’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund.

F4H2 signifies that Francis Brown’s engineering services, in particular the design and manufacture of pressure vessels, are optimised for the emerging hydrogen economy, which encompasses production, distribution and storage. F4CCUS status recognises its ability to contribute to systems that capture, utilise, and store carbon dioxide emissions – a critical step towards mitigating industrial impact on the environment.

Jamie Brown, CEO of Francis Brown, said: “Gaining F4H2 and F4CCUS status is a landmark achievement and reflects our commitment to business excellence and innovation.

“This not only enhances our standing in the existing market but unlocks new opportunities for collaboration and participation in high-value, sustainable new projects.”

Duncan Warriner, Managing Director of Francis Brown, added: “This achievement reinforces our reputation as a market leader and provides a competitive edge as clients can have confidence that we can help meet the challenges of energy transition and environmental sustainability.

“It’s also testament to our workforce and the collective talent and skill of those behind each project. We continue to attract high calibre people to our business, and this will grow as we expand our pipeline of projects across multiple sectors, including hydrogen infrastructure and carbon reduction, and we are excited at the opportunities that lie ahead.”