A FREE new music event featuring some of the North East’s top performers including L Devine (UK alt-pop siren) and John Waugh (The 1975) is coming to the region this month.

Fuse will take place at Salt Market Social on the banks of the Tyne and see L Devine and John Waugh performing alongside members of Nobby Solano’s former salsa band The Geordie Latinos; combining great pop songs with Latin American rhythms. House band Fuse Nation will be performing both nights alongside the artists.

Barney Miller, owner and director of Salt Market Social said, “We have been working closely with Paul James Music and are thrilled to be hosting a high-quality multicultural music event in our unique setting.

“While we are excited for live music events to start again on a huge scale, we understand that we need to put safety first. With that in mind this event offers 200 spaces on each night, around half of our capacity, as well as a digital stream which will launch in September this year. The organisers wanted as many people as possible to be able to enjoy this incredible line up; which we’re very lucky to be able to bring to the North East.

Paul James, organiser of the event and director of Paul James Music, said, “Fuse will provide a lifeline to the NE creatives involved, giving them a voice & raising their morale after a very challenging time for performers. The strength of the talent involved, including NE acclaimed singer/songwriter L Devine, collaborating with progressive Cuban percussionists & Andean folk musicians, will provide high quality, innovative fusion music which isn’t to be missed.

“This event will bring together established, new & undiscovered artists from different cultures and backgrounds to produce, record & stream new musical collaborations as well as interviews with artists and live performance recordings from Salt Market Social, a truly incredible venue. This will be the first of what we hope will be a much larger multi-cultural fusion festival for the North East to take place right across the fish quay in the coming years.”

A limited number of tickets are available for the event which is taking place on Tuesday 24th and Wednesday 25th August 2021 from 6.30pm. To be added to the guest list and receive your invitation please follow the #northeastfuse social channels and direct message with your name and ticket requests or email info@northeastfuse.co.uk

www.northeastfuse.co.uk

Salt Market Social, 1 Liddell St, North Shields NE30 1HE