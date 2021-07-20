Pre-production versions of the Renault Mégane eVision show car, first seen in concept form at Renault eWays in 2020, are ready to make their debut on the road. The Mégane eVision concept, revealed at the company’s forum dedicated to its vision for future electric mobility, signalled Renault’s first venture into C-segment electric vehicles.

The production version, when it arrives, will enhance the comprehensive existing line-up of fully electric passenger cars that includes the B-segment bestselling Zoe E-Tech 100% Electric.

Based on the advanced CMF-EV platform, the all-new Mégane E-Tech Electric features a 160kW (217hp) e-motor and a 60kWh battery pack enabling up to 280 miles of range (WLTP). Also called MéganE (pronounced “Mégane e”), the new model will start to reveal its final design as a fleet of 30 pre-production cars will be driven on open roads this summer by Renault engineers.

Built at Renault’s Douai factory in Northern France, all the pre-production cars will be covered with a tailor-made pattern from Renault Design, made up of lines and patterns from the new version of the iconic Renault logo, a design which creates a camouflage.