From rugged roads to heavy loads: Dacia launches Duster Cargo

- Dacia launches a Cargo variant of its iconic Duster, bringing go-anywhere versatility to the LCV market
- Based on the Duster SUV, the new Duster Cargo is a full factory conversion with the benefit of Dacia’s warranty
- Conversion replaces the rear seats with a flat load floor, mesh bulkhead, lashing points, load cover and opaque rear windows
- A highly practical load area offers up to 1,149 litres of useful space and up to 430kg payload
- Available as a mild hybrid 130 4×4, offering genuine all-terrain ability with 217mm of ground clearance or the recently launched hybrid 155, delivering outstanding efficiency
- Orders are now open, with prices starting from £22,995 excluding VAT
The new Dacia Duster Cargo brings the award-winning SUV’s exceptional value-for-money and go-anywhere capability to the light commercial vehicle market, offering hard-working businesses all the practicality and versatility they need to get the job done, regardless of where the work is.
Duster Cargo features the same rugged looks as the passenger version but builds on its robust and resilient nature by adding a tough, hard-wearing flat load area offering 1,149 litres of space and a payload of up to 430kg.
Homologated as an N1 commercial, the conversion takes place at the factory, guaranteeing the quality of the installation and preserving the three-year, 60,000-mile warranty. Subject to terms and conditions, customers can also benefit from Dacia Zen, which gives an additional 1-year of warranty by servicing your vehicle at Dacia, up to 7-years or 75,000 miles.
Dacia’s technicians replace the rear seats with a completely flat wooden load floor, finished with a durable material surface. The load area is separated from the front passenger compartment by a sturdy mesh bulkhead, while four lashing points further help to secure loose cargo.
A full-length removable load cover shields the cargo area’s contents from prying eyes, aided by the opaque film applied to the fixed rear windows. Finally, rubber mats add an extra layer of protection.
The Duster Cargo is available with a choice of two modern electrified petrol engines. These include an advanced hybrid powertrain with exceptional efficiency, and a mild hybrid coupled with 4×4 transmission to offer genuine all-terrain abilities, even with a full load on board.
Introduced to Duster only last week, the hybrid 155 combines a 109 bhp 4-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors (a 50 hp motor and a high-voltage starter / generator), a 1.4 kWh battery (230V) and an automatic electric gearbox. It has four gears for the ICE engine and two for the electric motors. This combined technology is made possible by the absence of a clutch.
The regenerative braking function works alongside the battery, with its high energy recovery capacity, and the efficient automatic gearbox, allowing Duster to remain in all-electric mode for significant periods of time in the city. What’s more, efficiency is heightened through the car always starting in all-electric mode.
The mild hybrid 130 combines a 1.2 litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V motor which aids the combustion engine when starting off or accelerating, helping to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by about 10%.
In Duster Cargo, this powertrain is coupled with 4×4 transmission as well as Dacia’s new 4×4 Terrain Control that offers a choice of five modes to match the prevailing conditions. In addition, Adaptive Hill Descent Control automatically regulates the Duster’s speed during steep descents, while 217mm of ground clearance ensures Duster Cargo can always get to the job at hand, no matter how remote it is.
Dacia has long believed in keeping things simple, and Duster Cargo is no different. Offered in one, generously equipped Expression trim, this go-anywhere LCV includes everything you need and nothing you don’t.
In fact, the list of standard equipment is extensive, with 17-inch Tergan diamond-cut alloy wheels, a Y-shaped LED lighting signature, longitudinal roof bars, body-coloured door handles, tinted windows, automatic wipers, and wheel-arch protection and snorkel finished in Starkle®, Dacia’s tough new fully recyclable material that flaunts its unpainted finish with a mottled look that comes from its up to 20% recycled composition.
Inside, there are front electric windows with driver’s one-touch operation, an electric parking brake, high central armrest with console storage, height and reach adjustable steering wheel, 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, height-adjustable front seatbelts and headrests, air conditioning, automatic central locking, 7-inch digital driver display, and 10.1-inch Media Display with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.
As with all models in the Dacia range, Duster Cargo benefits from a comprehensive array of safety and driver assistance systems, including six airbags, cruise control with speed limiter, traffic sign recognition with speed alert and Intelligent Speed Assist, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, driver attention warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, advanced emergency braking system, emergency E-Call, vehicle dynamic control, and hill start assist.
Three exterior colours are available, starting with Glacier White, the perfect blank canvas for your own livery, followed by two metallic options – Pearl Black and Shadow Grey.
The new Duster Cargo is available to order now, priced from £22,995 ex. VAT for the mild hybrid 130 4×4 and £23,595 ex. VAT for the hybrid 155. First customer delivers are expected before the end of the year.
PRICING
|
VERSION
|
VED YEAR 1
|
BIK
|
BASIC PRICE
|
VAT 20%
|
TOTAL RETAIL PRICE
|
FIRST REG FEE
|
DELIVERY CHARGE
|
ON-THE-ROAD
|
Expression mild hybrid 130 4×4
|
£345
|
33%
|
£22,995.00
|
£4,599.00
|
£27,594.00
|
£55
|
£700
|
£28,694
|
Expression hybrid 155
|
£345
|
27%
|
£23,595.00
|
£28,314.00
|
£28,314.00
|
£55
|
£700
|
£29,414
DIMENSIONS
|
DIMENSIONS (mm)
|
4×4
|
4×2
|
Wheelbase
|
2658
|
2658
|
Overall bodywork length
|
4343
|
4343
|
Width without mirrors
|
1813
|
1813
|
Front overhang
|
857
|
857
|
Rear overhang
|
828
|
827
|
Front track
|
1578
|
1578
|
Rear track
|
1556
|
1556
|
Overall width with door mirrors folded/unfolded
|
1921 / 2069
|
1921 / 2069
|
Unladen height / with roof bars
|
1621 / 1661
|
1616 / 1656
|
Ground clearance
|
217
|
209
|
Front elbow room
|
1444
|
1444
|
Front shoulder width
|
1396
|
1396
|
Front headroom
|
844
|
844
|
CARGO SPACE (mm)
|
|
Boot height
|
700
|
700
|
Boot height under compartment cover
|
172
|
172
|
Width between wheel arches
|
1000
|
1000
|
Load length
|
1345
|
1345
|
CARGO VOLUME (m3 / L)
|
|
Cargo space under compartment cover
|
0.19 / 119
|
0.19 / 119
|
Cargo space measured to the roof
|
0.97 / 1030
|
0.97 / 1030
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|
ENGINE
|
MILD HYBRID 130 4×4
|
HYBRID 155 4×2
|
Fuel
|
Petrol
|
Petrol / Electric
|
Aspiration
|
Turbocharged
|
Normally aspirated
|
Capacity (cc)
|
1199
|
1789
|
Bore & Stroke (mm)
|
78 x 83.6
|
78 x 93.7
|
Cylinders / valves
|
3 / 12
|
4 / 16
|
Max Power (hp)
|
130 @ 4,500 rpm
|
155 @ 5,750 rpm
|
Max Torque (Nm)
|
230 @ 1,750 rpm
|
Petrol: 172 @ 3,000 rpm
Electric: 205 @ 3,000 rpm
|
GEARBOX
|
|
|
Drive Type
|
AWD
|
FWD
|
Gearbox Type
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
Number of Forward Gears
|
6
|
6 (4-speed gearbox + 2 EV)
|
PERFORMANCE
|
|
|
Max Speed (mph)
|
112
|
112
|
0 – 62mph (seconds)
|
11
|
9.4
|
FUEL ECONOMY AND EMISSIONS
|
|
|
Combined Cycle (mpg)
|
46.3
|
59
|
CO2 Emissions (g/km)
|
135
|
109
|
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)
|
55
|
50
|
STEERING
|
|
|
Steering Type
|
Electric Power Steering
|
Electric Power Steering
|
Turning Circle Between Kerbs (Kerb-to-Kerb) (m)
|
10.86
|
10.96
|
BRAKING
|
|
|
Front Discs (mm)
|
280/296
|
296
|
Rear Discs (mm)
|
280
|
280
|
WHEELS AND TYRES
|
|
|
Tyres
|
215/65 R17 99H
|
WEIGHT (kg)
|
|
|
Kerb Weight
|
1206
|
1204
|
Max Payload
|
410
|
430
|
Max Gross Vehicle Weight
|
1895
|
1905
|
Max Braked Towing Weight
|
1500
|
750
|
Max Unbraked Towing Weight
|
730
|
725