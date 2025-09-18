  • Thu. Sep 18th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Food & Drink

From rugged roads to heavy loads: Dacia launches Duster Cargo

Byadmin

Sep 18, 2025 #1149L load space, #217mm ground clearance, #430kg payload, #995, #Dacia Duster Cargo, #Duster Cargo price £22, #Duster commercial van UK, #hybrid 155 Duster, #mild hybrid 130 4x4
  • Dacia launches a Cargo variant of its iconic Duster, bringing go-anywhere versatility to the LCV market
  • Based on the Duster SUV, the new Duster Cargo is a full factory conversion with the benefit of Dacia’s warranty
  • Conversion replaces the rear seats with a flat load floor, mesh bulkhead, lashing points, load cover and opaque rear windows
  • A highly practical load area offers up to 1,149 litres of useful space and up to 430kg payload
  • Available as a mild hybrid 130 4×4, offering genuine all-terrain ability with 217mm of ground clearance or the recently launched hybrid 155, delivering outstanding efficiency
  • Orders are now open, with prices starting from £22,995 excluding VAT

The new Dacia Duster Cargo brings the award-winning SUV’s exceptional value-for-money and go-anywhere capability to the light commercial vehicle market, offering hard-working businesses all the practicality and versatility they need to get the job done, regardless of where the work is.

Duster Cargo features the same rugged looks as the passenger version but builds on its robust and resilient nature by adding a tough, hard-wearing flat load area offering 1,149 litres of space and a payload of up to 430kg.

Homologated as an N1 commercial, the conversion takes place at the factory, guaranteeing the quality of the installation and preserving the three-year, 60,000-mile warranty. Subject to terms and conditions, customers can also benefit from Dacia Zen, which gives an additional 1-year of warranty by servicing your vehicle at Dacia, up to 7-years or 75,000 miles.

Dacia’s technicians replace the rear seats with a completely flat wooden load floor, finished with a durable material surface. The load area is separated from the front passenger compartment by a sturdy mesh bulkhead, while four lashing points further help to secure loose cargo.

A full-length removable load cover shields the cargo area’s contents from prying eyes, aided by the opaque film applied to the fixed rear windows. Finally, rubber mats add an extra layer of protection.

The Duster Cargo is available with a choice of two modern electrified petrol engines. These include an advanced hybrid powertrain with exceptional efficiency, and a mild hybrid coupled with 4×4 transmission to offer genuine all-terrain abilities, even with a full load on board.

Introduced to Duster only last week, the hybrid 155 combines a 109 bhp 4-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors (a 50 hp motor and a high-voltage starter / generator), a 1.4 kWh battery (230V) and an automatic electric gearbox. It has four gears for the ICE engine and two for the electric motors. This combined technology is made possible by the absence of a clutch.

The regenerative braking function works alongside the battery, with its high energy recovery capacity, and the efficient automatic gearbox, allowing Duster to remain in all-electric mode for significant periods of time in the city. What’s more, efficiency is heightened through the car always starting in all-electric mode.

The mild hybrid 130 combines a 1.2 litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V motor which aids the combustion engine when starting off or accelerating, helping to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by about 10%.

In Duster Cargo, this powertrain is coupled with 4×4 transmission as well as Dacia’s new 4×4 Terrain Control that offers a choice of five modes to match the prevailing conditions. In addition, Adaptive Hill Descent Control automatically regulates the Duster’s speed during steep descents, while 217mm of ground clearance ensures Duster Cargo can always get to the job at hand, no matter how remote it is.

Dacia has long believed in keeping things simple, and Duster Cargo is no different. Offered in one, generously equipped Expression trim, this go-anywhere LCV includes everything you need and nothing you don’t.

In fact, the list of standard equipment is extensive, with 17-inch Tergan diamond-cut alloy wheels, a Y-shaped LED lighting signature, longitudinal roof bars, body-coloured door handles, tinted windows, automatic wipers, and wheel-arch protection and snorkel finished in Starkle®, Dacia’s tough new fully recyclable material that flaunts its unpainted finish with a mottled look that comes from its up to 20% recycled composition.

Inside, there are front electric windows with driver’s one-touch operation, an electric parking brake, high central armrest with console storage, height and reach adjustable steering wheel, 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, height-adjustable front seatbelts and headrests, air conditioning, automatic central locking, 7-inch digital driver display, and 10.1-inch Media Display with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto.

As with all models in the Dacia range, Duster Cargo benefits from a comprehensive array of safety and driver assistance systems, including six airbags, cruise control with speed limiter, traffic sign recognition with speed alert and Intelligent Speed Assist, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, driver attention warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, advanced emergency braking system, emergency E-Call, vehicle dynamic control, and hill start assist.

Three exterior colours are available, starting with Glacier White, the perfect blank canvas for your own livery, followed by two metallic options – Pearl Black and Shadow Grey.

The new Duster Cargo is available to order now, priced from £22,995 ex. VAT for the mild hybrid 130 4×4 and £23,595 ex. VAT for the hybrid 155. First customer delivers are expected before the end of the year.

PRICING

VERSION

VED YEAR 1

BIK

BASIC PRICE

VAT 20%

TOTAL RETAIL PRICE

FIRST REG FEE

DELIVERY CHARGE

ON-THE-ROAD

Expression mild hybrid 130 4×4

£345

33%

£22,995.00

£4,599.00

£27,594.00

£55

£700

£28,694

Expression hybrid 155

£345

27%

£23,595.00

£28,314.00

£28,314.00

£55

£700

£29,414

 

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSIONS (mm)

4×4

4×2

Wheelbase

2658

2658

Overall bodywork length

4343

4343

Width without mirrors

1813

1813

Front overhang

857

857

Rear overhang

828

827

Front track

1578

1578

Rear track

1556

1556

Overall width with door mirrors folded/unfolded

1921 / 2069

1921 / 2069

Unladen height / with roof bars

1621 / 1661

1616 / 1656

Ground clearance

217

209

Front elbow room

1444

1444

Front shoulder width

1396

1396

Front headroom

844

844

CARGO SPACE (mm)

  

 

Boot height

700

700

Boot height under compartment cover

172

172

Width between wheel arches

1000

1000

Load length

1345

1345

CARGO VOLUME (m/ L)

  

 

Cargo space under compartment cover

0.19 / 119

0.19 / 119

Cargo space measured to the roof

0.97 / 1030

0.97 / 1030

 

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE

MILD HYBRID 130 4×4

HYBRID 155 4×2

Fuel

Petrol

Petrol / Electric

Aspiration

Turbocharged

Normally aspirated

Capacity (cc)

1199

1789

Bore & Stroke (mm)

78 x 83.6

78 x 93.7

Cylinders / valves

3 / 12

4 / 16

Max Power (hp)

130 @ 4,500 rpm

155 @ 5,750 rpm

Max Torque (Nm)

230 @ 1,750 rpm

Petrol: 172 @ 3,000 rpm

Electric: 205 @ 3,000 rpm

GEARBOX

 

 

Drive Type

AWD

FWD

Gearbox Type

Manual

Automatic

Number of Forward Gears

6

6 (4-speed gearbox + 2 EV)

PERFORMANCE

 

 

Max Speed (mph)

112

112

0 – 62mph (seconds)

11

9.4

FUEL ECONOMY AND EMISSIONS

 

 

Combined Cycle (mpg)

46.3

59

CO2 Emissions (g/km)

135

109

Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)

55

50

STEERING

 

 

Steering Type

Electric Power Steering

Electric Power Steering

Turning Circle Between Kerbs (Kerb-to-Kerb) (m)

10.86

10.96

BRAKING 

 

 

Front Discs (mm)

280/296

296

Rear Discs (mm)

280

280

WHEELS AND TYRES 

 

 

Tyres

215/65 R17 99H

WEIGHT (kg) 

 

 

Kerb Weight

1206

1204

Max Payload

410

430

Max Gross Vehicle Weight

1895

1905

Max Braked Towing Weight

1500

750

Max Unbraked Towing Weight

730

725

By admin

Related Post

Food & Drink
Introducing the Kia K4, where bold design meets smart innovation
Sep 18, 2025 admin
Food & Drink
Efficient, sustainable, digital: New BMW Group Plant Debrecen set to begin series production of the BMW iX3 in late October
Sep 18, 2025 admin
Food & Drink
British Food Fortnight 2025: Dates, Theme, Ideas & a Complete UK Guide
Sep 18, 2025 admin

You missed

Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Motoring Retail