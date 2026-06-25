THE ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA RETURNS TO HULL TO CELEBRATE LANDMARK 80TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) announces it will return to Hull to perform four concerts as part of its 80th anniversary concert season, starting in September. These concerts at Hull City Hall represent an integral part of an RPO season that will see the Orchestra deliver 57 concerts across 12 UK venues – maximising support for music venues at a challenging time and giving local communities access to a world-class orchestra on their doorstep. Beyond these concerts, the RPO will also be appearing at festivals, undertaking international tours and continuing its ground-breaking community, health and education work in communities across the UK.

The RPO’s concerts for Hull City Hall as part of its 2026–27 season:

Last Night of the Proms

Sunday 20 September 2026, 7.30pm

Experience the greats from Elgar’s majestic Pomp and Circumstance March No.1 to extracts from Wood’s Fantasia on British Sea Songs and Bizet’s Carmen – plus songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein and music from Beach, Fauré, Parry, Purcell, Saint-Saëns and more. The RPO will be joined by mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnston for this concert.

Elgar Cello Concerto

Thursday 22 October 2026, 7.30pm

Elgar’s iconic Cello Concerto featuring soloist Zlatomir Fung – plus Brahms Symphony No.1 and Debussy’s Prelude à l’après-midi d’un faune.

Stravinsky – The Firebird

Saturday 20 March 2027

A matinee weekend concert featuring; Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No.2 and Stravinsky’s The Firebird Suite (1945). This concert will feature Bertrand Chamayou on piano and will be conducted by RPO Music Director, Vasily Petrenko.

Symphonic Tango

Saturday 5 June 2027, 7.30pm

Feel the rhythm of the Argentine tango as the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra takes the audience on a captivating South American journey, through the music and passion of Astor Piazzolla and more. Featuring soloist Miloš Milivojević on accordion.

Vasily Petrenko, Music Director at the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra comments: “We are delighted to return to Hull for our new season. For the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, turning 80 is both a celebration and a milestone as we look ahead to the next chapter. After eight decades, it’s safe to say that the Orchestra feels younger and fresher than ever. But it also has many stories to tell, and this 80th Anniversary Season places a waymarker on our journey of discovery, giving us the opportunity to share those stories anew, together. It’s a season full of reflections, remembrances and evocations: music that celebrates music, and the musicians who make it. And above all, music that celebrates our audience – the people who make the music complete.”

These RPO concerts recognise and celebrate the changing face of the modern concert audience. Insights from the RPO’s annual audience trends report reveal a significantly positive outlook on music and the arts among orchestral audience in Yorkshire and The Humber, with 87% believing the arts play a significant role in the health and wellbeing of broader community life. Levels of engagement with orchestral music are high. Core repertoire by the great composers is the cornerstone of music enjoyment, and concert preferences are richly valued. While access to the arts is generally viewed positively, there are significant concerns over the societal impact of losing access to music venues, libraries, music shops, and other places that support music discovery and creative participation.

Orchestral facts unique to the people of Yorkshire and The Humber

· People in the area are the most likely in the UK to regard music as the UK’s greatest export to the world (54%).

· Yorkshire and The Humber are the areas where Tchaikovsky’s music is most popular (22%).

· When it comes to children learning a musical instrument, Yorkshire and The Humber is where the drums are most popular (31%).

· For relaxing, residents of Yorkshire and The Humber are the most likely in the UK to enjoy orchestral music when soaking in the bath (13%).

· The TV programme that has inspired Yorkshire and The Humber residents to discover orchestral music is Downtown Abbey.

Sarah Bardwell, Managing Director at the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra comments: “Hull City Hall is one of our principal residences outside London and we are excited to return to Hull for four concerts as part of our landmark 80th anniversary season. For the last 80 years, we have always pushed the creative boundaries on what an orchestra can do, and our new season is a ‘thank you’ to all those that have kept music alive over the last 80 years by attending our concerts, whilst also being a celebration of what orchestral music is today. From the classic to the modern, the serious to the fun – our new season is all about giving concert-goers a great night out: And in today’s troubled world, that’s probably more important than ever.”

Claire Elsdon, Theatre & Halls Manager – Hull Theatres, Hull Culture & Leisure Ltd adds: “We are delighted to see from the RPO’s research that people value having access to music venues across Yorkshire and Humberside. We are proud to partner with one of the world’s great orchestras and give our audience access to outstanding music-making on their doorstep. We believe that music, theatre and the arts have a vital role to play in enriching society, supporting inclusion and adding depth to the way in which we experience the world. Our long-standing partnership with the RPO has added an important dimension to the richness of live music in and around Hull.”

The RPO would also like to thank the many guest musicians, soloists and ensembles that will join it for the 2026–27 season. For full details, visit the RPO website.

Full details of the RPO season for 2026–27, visit Tickets & events – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

https://www.rpo.co.uk