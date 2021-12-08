North Shields-based Cargo Creative has taken on two new team members following increased demand for its creative design, web development and digital marketing services. The new hires come only three months after the company took on three other members of staff bringing its headcount to 11.

Owner, Paul Hart, said: “Since we grew the team in the summer, our digital marketing and SEO departments have grown massively whether that is existing clients coming to us for additional services or new business coming in.

“We needed to support the current team and that meant adding new people to the mix and we are very excited to welcome a junior marketing executive, Jenna Dixon and front end developer, Nathan Lawson.

“Jenna is supporting our ever-growing digital marketing team, working across content and SEO. She is already settling in well and creating some amazing results for clients.

“We have admired Nathan’s work for a while and are delighted that he’s joined us. He brings with him over 10 years experience working across a range of clients and sectors, adding further strength and depth to our development team.”

Mr Lawson is the agency’s first senior hire since its inception in 2009. He said on his appointment: “I’ve followed Cargo with interest for a number of years now, so when the opportunity to join the team presented itself it felt like a no-brainer. I’m hoping with my experience, combined with the team of talented individuals already here, we can not only continue Cargo’s fantastic track record of producing great results for our clients but deliver even more ambitious and exciting projects in the future.”

Miss Dixon, a recent Newcastle University graduate, said: “I have really enjoyed getting to know the Cargo team over the past month, everyone has made me feel so welcome and there is always a great atmosphere in the office. I am looking forward to finding out more about the clients over the coming weeks and getting involved with ongoing projects.”

Looking to the future, Mr Hart added: ​​”We are heading into 2022 in a very positive position after recently launching some great projects for the likes of Insight Healthcare, The Able Agent and St Cuthbert’s Hospice with some more to come before the year is out. However, for now we will be ensuring our new team members fully settle in and get to know our culture and our clients.

“We have a number of proposals out there at the moment with new as well as existing clients and I’m confident this upward trajectory will continue, resulting in other roles we will need to bring in but as always we will look to grow organically and steadily.”

Cargo Creative is a digital, design, and online marketing agency working with businesses such as; Perspective Financial Group, Intelligence Fusion, Insight Healthcare & Mental Health Concern, Filtronic and Northern Powergrid.

Based on the picturesque Howard Street in North Shields, Cargo Creative prides itself on delivering quality work to a range of sectors including leisure, healthcare, professional services and engineering. With a team of 11, all of whom are client-facing, it specialises in website design and build and digital marketing.

For more information, visit: https://www.cargocreative.co.uk/