Nuffield Health runs a network of award-winning hospitals, fitness and wellbeing clubs together with a host of other healthcare and diagnostic services across the country.

The partnership sees Nuffield Health extend their association with the club, having provided medical services for a number of years alongside stadium and training kit sponsorship.

The collaboration will give Gateshead players access to a range of healthcare services at Nuffield Health Newcastle Hospital in Jesmond, including post injury scans, treatment plans and surgery where necessary.

“We’re thrilled to extend our deal with Nuffield Health Newcastle Hospital for the 2021/22 season,” said Gateshead FC communications and marketing development officer, James Rushmore.

“They provide a top quality, fast service to our playing squad and are instrumental in our off-pitch efforts.”

Nuffield Health Newcastle’s sales and services manager, Alex Seward, added: “Nuffield Health Newcastle Hospital is proud and delighted to be able to partner with Gateshead Football Club for the upcoming season.

“The Gateshead FC players will be pushing themselves hard this season to achieve promotion, and along with the club’s medical team, we will be there to help diagnose and treat any injuries they may get along the way.

“As a hospital, we are set up to quickly diagnose and treat everyone, whether or not they are a professional athlete.

“This strategy allows us to get Gateshead players back to the management team as quickly as possible, as well as being able to support the healthcare of the people of the North East.”