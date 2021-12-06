New investment in infrastructure will enable Gateshead technology specialist Advantex to expand and improve its ultra-fast internet connectivity services to more organisations across the region.

The development follows a £500,000 boost to upgrade the firm’s current capabilities, allowing clients to connect directly to its Follingsby Park head office and linked data centre in Newcastle using its own ultra-speed, secure fibre optic network.

The move will enable clients across the North East to access a range of cost effective dedicated cyber security, firewall and voice communication services that help them to improve their own online commercial operations and digital processes.

A number of clients including Gateshead composite door manufacturer Virtuoso and commercial property developer Northumberland Estates, are already plugged in to the service, which sees Advantex utilising direct access to the BT duct network to extend the reach of current network connectivity while simultaneously reducing the cost.

Picture above (L – R): Advantex’s Ian Butterfield and Dean Pitcher of Virtuoso mark the completion of a digital services upgrade at Virtuoso’s Gateshead factory

Extended reach allows regional manufacturing, industrial or service-based organisations and education establishments requiring better connectivity and lower network costs to take advantage of the latest in ultra-fast broadband capacity.

Advantex, which reports considerable interest in its service, estimates savings of up to 25% can be achieved by organisations that take advantage when compared to installing their own connectivity.

Currently employing 50 people and targeting a £6 million turnover this year, the firm is seeing growth on the back of new product and service introductions, investment in a highly skilled workforce and a strong pipeline of orders on the books for 2022.

Stephen O’Connell, sales and marketing director, said: “Customers who connect will enjoy all the benefits of economy of scale and low rental costs. We are already seeing considerable interest as we extend our capabilities wider in the face of demand for high performance connectivity solutions, particularly from businesses migrating to the latest digital services to secure efficiency savings.”

At Virtuoso, Advantex has completed a digital services upgrade that provides faster and more reliable connectivity following the manufacturer’s expansion of production to larger premises.

Ian Butterfield, Advantex account manager, said: “Virtuoso is an important project for us and they are among a growing number of north east and national manufacturing clients who are switching on to our service to improve operations and drive-up their own business performance.”

Dean Pitcher, production director at Virtuoso, said: “Advantex impressed with their service, knowledge and rapid grasp of our requirements as we invest and expand our production capabilities. They have delivered a quality, cost-effective and robust connectivity solution that meets our current requirements and anticipated future needs.”