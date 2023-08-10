Gateshead’s Advantex safeguards Northumberland Estate’s historic Syon House

North East tech specialist Advantex has won a six-figure contract to provide an advanced new digital surveillance and security system for the ancestral London home of the Dukes of Northumberland.

The move sees the Follingsby Park-based firm supply Syon House in Hounslow, West London with a new IP (Internet Protocol) Milestone IP surveillance system, complete with more than 30 external Axis IP cameras.

Remotely linked to development and investment company Northumberland Estates’ central control room at Alnwick Castle in Northumberland, the technology will provide improved monitoring capabilities of the house, a visitor centre and pedestrian access roadway areas.

Advantex is Northumberland Estate’s long-established digital security partner and a key feature of the Syon House work has been the installation of modern IP cameras using the existing coaxial infrastructure.

This approach has delivered ‘significant’ cost and time saving benefits while minimising disruption to daily site operations and meeting the demands of working on an historic property, said Tony Easingwood, Advantex’s senior account manager.

“This is a very prestigious project for us, showcasing our expertise in delivering challenging installations for heritage-style projects,” he added. “We continue to be at the forefront of delivering advanced and high-performance services, helping clients expand and develop their business and operational activities.”

The work is part of a major refurbishment of the 18th century-built Grade I-listed property, which today is used mainly as a venue for weddings and corporate events.

Shane Elliott, security manager based at Northumberland Estates in Alnwick (above) said: “We are very pleased with the new system. Advantex were particularly sensitive to our conservation needs, delivering a cost-effective solution to meet not only our immediate surveillance and security needs but also the future needs of a large estate.”

The Northumberland Estates work comes as Advantex continues to recruit for additional electricians, data cabling engineers, project managers, support desk staff and various other operational and commercial roles to work on new contracts and bolster the current 60-strong workforce.

Other tech projects have been completed recently at County Durham garden furniture supply company Maze and automotive bearings manufacturer NSK. A £2 million project earlier this year saw schools and academy trusts across the North East access funding to refresh their Wi-Fi under the DfE’s ‘Connect the Classroom’ programme thanks to Advantex.

