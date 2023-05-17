GENEROUS GUESTS SHELL OUT AT THE LOBSTER BALL…

GENEROUS guests at this year’s North East Lobster Ball shelled out in style – raising more than £90,000 for a regional charity.

The annual event, which takes place at Sedgefield’s Hardwick Hall Hotel, always attracts hundreds of guests who enjoy a night of great food and top class

entertainment, provided this year by singer Beverley Knight.

And on Friday night (21 April) attendees also got fully behind the Red Sky Foundation, which raised money to support babies and children with heart problems, as well as installing defibrillators across the region to help save lives.

The massive total has provided a huge boost to the charity, which was set up by Sunderland husband and wife, Sergio and Emma Petrucci, who initially created a one–off event to raise money for the Children’s Heart Unit at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.

Since those early days it has gone from strength to strength, running a whole host of events including the annual Red Sky Ball and the White Party, which takes place at Hardwick’s sister hotel, Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa.

Sergio said he was overwhelmed by the generosity of those who had attended the ball.

“It is an absolutely incredible amount of money to have raised and we are really thankful to everyone who supported us,” he said.

“The Lobster Ball is a fantastic night out so to raise this huge figure is just the icing on the cake.

“We want to say a massive thank you to John Adamson and his team for choosing Red Sky Foundation as their charity, it will make a huge difference.”​​​​

For further information about the charity, visit www.redskyfoundation.com

Please follow and like us: