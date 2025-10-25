GET CREATIVE WITH SLIME MART AT THE ENTERTAINER THIS NOVEMBER!

Get ready for squishy fun as The Entertainer is set to host the official Slime Mart create and take instore this November, giving kids the chance to get creative and try out ZURU’s newest trend-based brand.

Partnering with ZURU Toys, the FREE interactive event on Saturday 1st November will give children and families the opportunity to test out Slime Mart products, the new arts & crafts brand that allows kids to create super-realistic foodie creations that look too real to believe.

Featuring innovative super-squishy slime, Slime Mart is all about creating and squishing. Inspired by the coolest slime food trends, it can be stretched, moulded, and mashed into endless creations. Best of all, it’s not just fun—it’s relaxing, satisfying, and made for everyone to enjoy again, and again!

Participants will have the chance to make their own Slime Mart creations during the event and take them home – or squish them up!

The Entertainer’s participating stores:

Bluewater

Bromley Upper Mall

Westfield, Stratford

Metro Centre

Meadowhall, Sheffield

Arndale, Manchester

Bentalls, Kingston upon Thames

Lakeside

Braehead

Leeds Trinity

The Slime Mart range has everything needed to whip up amazingly realistic, food-themed slime creations. Each pack comes with surprise ingredients and fun accessories to transform slime into hyper-realistic treats such as waffles, doughnuts, cheesecakes, and fruit tarts. Explore the full collection, including collectible Small Bags and Shopping Baskets.