FAMILY FUN AT UK’S HIGHEST PUMPKIN PATCH

YOUNGSTERS can get into the spirit of the season in a unique setting, as the UK’s highest pub opens its Halloween attraction.

The historic Tan Hill Inn at Richmond, North Yorkshire will this weekend (Sat 25 October) open its pumpkin patch, as part of a whole host of entertainment aimed at families.

Outside the inn has been transformed to mark the scariest time of year, with a specially installed pick-your-own pumpkin patch where visitors can also enjoy hot chocolate and Halloween treats.

Tickets for the two hour experience cost £3.95 a person and includes entrance into the patch and the opportunity to watch a family friendly movie in the barn.

Over the run of the event – which takes place daily until 2 November – a full programme of films will be screened, including favourites like Corpse Bride, Hocus Pocus, Frankenweenie and Coraline.

Evening screenings take a more adult turn, with frighteners like Jeepers Creepers, The Nun, The Conjuring and Insidious which will take place on various evenings at 6pm and 8pm.

For an additional cost children also can pick their pumpkin and then take it into the painting pod to decorate it.

Families can also eat in the barn, where they can choose from the usual menu or the special Halloween offering.

Dishes include starters of spicy pumpkin soup, witches’ brew pea and bacon chowder, Halloween stuffed peppers – where diners can carve their own faces into the peppers and then stuff them with couscous – and “mozza” eyes.

Mains on offer are beef and pumpkin stew in a giant Yorkshire pudding, baked pumpkin fondue – a whole pumpkin carved and out filled with three cheeses – and eyeball pasta.

For dessert, the pub has come up with “poison” candy apples and spiced pumpkin latte cake, with special dishes for youngsters including spider pizzas and mummified hot dogs.

Although walk-ins are possible, anyone interested is advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Tickets can be bought at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/tan-hill-enterprises-ltd