ONE of the top groups from the 1970s will be bringing the party mood to a North East venue this December.

Bad Manners, headed up by legendary frontman Buster Bloodvessel, will be taking to the stage at Gateshead’s The Fed on Sunday 11 December, with a night dedicated to their greatest hits.

Formed in the 1970s, the two tone and ska band found fame not only because of their catchy songs but because of their outrageous stage performances.

Songs like Lip Up Fatty, My Girl Lollipop and Special Brew saw them race up the charts – despite the fact that the antics of Buster Bloodvessel saw them banned at the time from Top of the Pops.

The band reached the height of their popularity in the 1980s, alongside other great ska bands of the time such as Madness, The Specials and The Selecter.

Bad Manners spent an astonishing 111 weeks in the UK singles charts between 1980 and 1983, along with achieving further success with their first four studio albums.

Fans of the era will now have an opportunity to relieve those glory years at this one off event, with tickets at just £25pp.

“Bad Manners are a legendary band, known for their brilliant stage performances,” said John Adamson, owner of The Fed.

“This is a rare opportunity to see one of the greats live and it will be a night not to be missed.”

Tickets can be booked at www.the-fed.co.uk