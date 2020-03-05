ORGANISERS OF the North East’s biggest summer parade are calling on those with a creative flair to help bring the event to life.

South Tyneside Council has once again teamed up with South Shields-based carnival experts Creative Seed for the popular annual parade, which takes place on 4 July as part of the South Tyneside Festival.

And to make sure this year’s Carnival Parade makes an impact, organisers are inviting budding musicians and creatives of all skill levels to attend a visioning event at St Hilda’s Pit Head, South Shields, at 6pm on 5 March.

All of the floats will have their own unique colour scheme and will also have an emphasis on using recycled materials whenever possible.

Organisers are also looking to form a Marching Carnival Percussion group especially for the event and will host a series of workshops for anyone interested in taking part, led by Brendan Murphy – who has more than two decades of experience with percussion arts.

The sessions will be open to all ages with no prior drumming experience required and participants will have the opportunity to learn carnival rhythms from all over the world on instruments including surdos, snare drums, clasp cymbals, repeniques, darabukas, conga drums and more.

Sandy Harris, of Creative Seed, believes this year’s parade will be one of their most colourful yet.

“We’re delighted to be going forward with a carnival theme this year because it gives us so much freedom,” she said.

“Carnivals are loud, bright and, most importantly, lots of fun so this is a great year for people to get involved and help us build something really amazing.

“We’re still at the planning stages of the event for now and the visioning meeting is a fantastic opportunity for people to come and find out more about what to expect and what they can do to help.

Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Norman Dick, is confident that the event will be a highlight of the summer.

“South Shields really comes alive when the parade makes its way through town and it’s always wonderful to see so many people turn out to show their support,” he said.

“It’s a brilliant day out for the whole family and there are even more opportunities for people of all ages to get involved this year.

“Creative Seed always do an excellent job and I am really looking forward to seeing what they create for the theme.”

To book a place, or for more information, please call the council’s events team on 0191 455 4031 or email events@southtyneside.gov.uk

The Carnival Parade is supported by BBC Newcastle and sponsored by Port of Tyne, Colmans Seafood Temple, Ramside Hall Hotel and South Tyneside College.

For more information and full listings visit: www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk or follow the social media accounts on Twitter @stynesideevents and Facebook /southtynesideevents.