A leading North East hospitality and leisure business has chosen a new running mate, after signing a deal with a top UK sporting venue.

Malhotra Group plc, which owns some of Tyneside’s most popular hotels, bars and restaurants, is to be Newcastle Racecourse’s official hotel partner for 2020.

And the Group hopes the tie-in will not only benefit both businesses and their customers but also strengthen its links within Newcastle’s Gosforth community.

The announcement comes as work on the Malhotra Group’s flagship £6.2m Three Mile Inn development, less than half a mile from the Racecourse, at Gosforth, enters the final phase.

Due to open in the spring, the site – which will be called Three Mile – will incorporate the 64-bedroom Great North Hotel, along with a family friendly restaurant; the Pizza Dough Co.

Ahead of the opening and following the partnership with Newcastle Racecourse, the group is now compiling a selection of ‘race and stay’ packages for guests wishing to combine dinner, bed and breakfast at the Great North Hotel with a trip to the races.

“We are delighted to be Newcastle Racecourse’s official hotel partner for 2020,” said Group business development manager, Fabian Pritchard.

“Not only is it a natural fit for our new Great North Hotel but many of the Malhotra family live in Gosforth so they have a natural fondness for the area.”

Earlier this year, Malhotra Group announced that Gosforth cancer support charity Daft as a Brush was to be its chosen charity for 2020.

It also provides sponsorship for local seniors’ football team, the Gosforth Bohemians and Fabian said, “it’s about putting something back into the community which has supported us so well over the years.

“We really believe that when businesses and individuals join forces great things can happen – and we are confident this new partnership with the Racecourse will be proof of that.”

Steven McCarthy, Newcastle Racecourse’s sponsorship manager, is equally pleased to be partnering the Malhotra Group plc.

“The group has fantastic hotels which makes this partnership so exciting,” he said. “We are also eagerly anticipating the reopening of our neighbour, Three Mile Inn and looking forward to a successful year as partners.”

For more information about Malhotra Group plc contact www.malhotragroup.co.uk.