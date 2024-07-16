GET ON THE FIXTURES LIST AT ST JAMES’ STACK

THE OPPORTUNITY to get on the team sheet at Newcastle’s newest leisure development is now on offer.

Ahead of the opening of St. James’ STACK, two recruitment days are now being held with a wide variety of jobs on offer, including vacancies for floor and bar staff, cocktail bar staff and people to join the food teams.

The open recruitment days are being held on 16-17 July at YOLO Townhouse, High Bridge Street, Newcastle, running between 11am and 7pm.

Anyone interested is invited to pop in with their CV to find out about the opportunities available.

St. James’ STACK, presented by SELA, is being created through a unique partnership between Newcastle United and the expert leisure hub creators.

This new announcement comes hot on the heels of the recent revelation about the street food traders who will be taking up residence at the Strawberry Place development.

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, said the open days would give people the chance to find out more about becoming part of the STACK team.

“There’s a huge amount of anticipation about the opening of St. James’ STACK and as we head towards the final stage of the opening preparations, we want to ensure we have the best team in place,” he said.

“We hope that anyone interested and who wants an exciting career opportunity will come along to the open days and find out how they can be part of St. James’ STACK.”

Full details of all the positions,working for STACK, are available at

https://uk.indeed.com/jobs?q=stack+containers+ltd&l=Newcastle+upon+Tyne%2C+Tyne+and+Wear&from=searchOnDesktopSerp&vjk=f9cd912d469f92fc