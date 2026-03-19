GET THE PARTY STARTED, AT ST JAMES’ STACK…

P!NK fans are never gonna not dance again when a leading Newcastle venue holds a special tribute to the artiste next month. (April).

On Thursday 23rd April St. James’ STACK, presented by Sela, is staging Beautiful Trauma – The Ultimate Live P!NK Experience, featuring Stacy Green.

And not only will fans be able to hear some of the singer’s biggest hits but the venue’s food and drink outlets will all also be open throughout.

An international, award-winning P!NK impersonator, Stacy was crowned the UK’s Best Multi Tribute Act having performed at theatres, festivals and music venues in the UK and across the world for the past 15 years.

She will be sharing the stage with a full band for the Beautiful Trauma show with crowd participation and mass singalongs.

And all P!NK’s major hits will be covered, from Just Like A Pill and So What through to more recent chart toppers such as What About Us?, Beautiful Trauma and Never Gonna Not Dance Again.

There will also be replica and authentic costumes, props and backdrops, dancers and fire dancers plus a host of visual effects.

“P!NK is a modern music icon,” said Kevin Walker, Events and Entertainment Director of STACK.

“So, if you’re a fan, this is a not to be missed show and a night that will truly Get The Party Started.”

Doors open at 6.30pm with the show starting at 7.45pm and tickets, which cost £10, can be purchased at Beautiful Trauma GR – St. James’ STACK (23.04.26) – STACK Leisure

St James’ STACK, presented by Sela, is open seven days a week, from 10am-midnight, with a unique blend of live entertainment, bars and globally-inspired street food.

The event gives fans the opportunity to try some of the venue’s top quality food vendors, which include Brack Burger, Bao Down bao buns and gyozas, Acropolis Greek food, Davey’s Mexicano and Holy Duck.

Other options are Zza Pizzeria, barbequed food courtesy of Texas Smoker, Tip Top Asian street food, Melt which offers a range of grilled cheese sandwiches and Clucking Oinks fried chicken.

For more information about the venue and other upcoming events visit STACK St. James’ | Leisure and Social Community Hub