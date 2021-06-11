gliff.ai is positioned for next stage in development thanks to the latest round of recruitment of talent, sourced through philanthropic support from The Experience Bank.

The exciting North East based company is now aiming to triple it’s size in the next two years to employ 30 people and be a significant technology player in AI. The company’s mission is to enable the best imaging AI possible by providing tools for high-quality data curation, annotation and audit.

Founder, Bill Shepherd, currently employs 11 people at their Aykley Heads office, having doubled the size of the company during the last year of lockdowns. Now at the next stage for growth, Bill recognised that he needed support from people who “know things that he doesn’t know and know things that he doesn’t even know that he doesn’t know.”

Following an introduction from Kate Patton at TechNation, Bill met Peter Neal from Experience Bank Group, and Peter collated an an advisory panel for gliff.ai bringing knowledge in medical, technology, innovation and finance.

With this new power of knowledge supporting gliff.ai, Bill is excited to take the company to the next level. He said:

“gliff.ai was born in the North East with a global outlook. We are aiming to supply to the medical and biology world only the best quality AI possible. This AI will be of huge support to surgeons for example, where they can store all their data for training and knowledge banking.

“We have recently secured seed funding to develop our platform further and we are now planning future rounds of investment which will put us in the position to create AI that is fair, accountable, ethical and transparent. The pro-bono support of the advisory panel through The Experience Bank means we also have advocates who understand us and what we do. Peter has done an amazing job, and we look forward to working with him throughout our growth.”

Gliff.ai’s speciality is the analysis of biomedical images such as x-ray, CT, MRI or cell cultures. Based upon decades of work done at Durham University (UK), with research led by Dr Boguslaw Obara, a recognised expert in the field, the company’s products ensure the best quality data is used in the preparation of AI.

Peter Neal, founder of The Experience Bank Group, specialises in bringing about significant change by introducing the right people through his commercial EB Strategic Talent Recruitment, as well as through the activities of The Experience Bank. He said:

“gliff.ai really stands out as one of the region’s companies to watch. I have been delighted to help Bill with the right introductions and I know the board advisors who are now supporting him via our association, will help him get to where he wants to be.”

