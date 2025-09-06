Global debut: Halcyon remastered Rolls-Royce Corniche Highland Heather unveiled at Hampton Court Concours of Elegance

Presenting the “Highland Heather” commission, showcasing the result of Halcyon’s design study for its Rolls-Royce remastering services.

Highland Heather to be exhibited at the Concours of Elegance, Hampton Court Palace (5–7 September 2025)

Inspired by the natural majesty of Scotland’s moors, Highland Heather focuses on perfecting the Rolls-Royce experience through expert craftsmanship, bespoke artistry and advanced engineering.

Hand-built in Surrey, England, each remastering begins with a 2000+ hour concours-level restoration, starting from bare metal.

Limited to just 60 one-of-one commissions, each is specified by clients through Halcyon’s atelier, with no bespoke request left unexplored.

In-house 800V electric platform developed by sister company Evice Technologies elevates the smooth, silent and effortless drive of the timeless Corniche with zero weight added.

Adaptive suspension and regenerative braking complemented by three drive modes: Drive, Spirited, and Touring, preserving the signature cloud-like ride while adding composure.

Discreet modern features including concealable infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay, cruise control, heated and ventilated seating, and a bespoke audio system; all seamlessly integrated while preserving the classic design with tactile analogue controls.

First deliveries scheduled Q4 2026, with an early client commission featuring a bespoke two-seat configuration with a sculpted rear cabin space.

SUMMARY

Halcyon will debut its first remastered and electrified Rolls-Royce Corniche, the Highland Heather commission, at the Concours of Elegance, Hampton Court Palace, 5th–7th September 2025. The result of an in-house design study, the Highland Heather commission is the first demonstration of Halcyon’s Rolls-Royce remastering services, taking its name and inspiration from the natural majesty of Scotland’s moors while quietly paying tribute to the pioneering spirit of Rolls-Royce’s 1907 Scottish reliability trials.

Strictly limited to 60 one-of-one commissions, each remastering will be curated in close collaboration with its owner through Halcyon’s atelier. The result unites peerless craftsmanship, bespoke artistry and advanced engineering. Underpinning each commission is an in-house 800V electric drivetrain, delivering silent, effortless performance to ensure these legendary cars once again represent the pinnacle of luxury motoring.

Matthew Pearson, CEO of Halcyon, commented: “Unveiling the result of our design study in the beautiful setting of Hampton Court Palace gives our clients a first taste of how incredible their cars will be. The passion, effort, and attention to detail that our team has poured into the Highland Heather design study have created a vehicle unlike any other. Classic elegance and a modern spark make for everything the Corniche should be, unmistakably Rolls-Royce.

HALCYON’S REMASTERING: STRIVING FOR PERFECTION

Inspired by Henry Royce’s uncompromising mantra to “take the best that exists and make it better,” Halcyon has embarked on a mission to remaster the most iconic Rolls-Royce models of the 20th century, capturing the spirit and emotion of a bygone era while embracing the possibilities of today.

Beginning with the Rolls-Royce Corniche and Silver Shadow, each Halcyon remastering is entirely hand-built in Surrey through an extensive 12-month build process. More than 2,000 hours are dedicated to a ground-up, bare-metal restoration, where expert craftspeople unite traditional and modern coachbuilding techniques to perfect hundreds of hand-built, hand-finished parts back to, and beyond, their original form.

From this perfect foundation, Halcyon’s engineers seamlessly develop and integrate the very best technologies of today without adding weight. This includes an in-house 800V, 500-horsepower electric powertrain developed over two years to deliver effortless, whisper-quiet motion. The result ensures owners enjoy twenty-first-century performance and reliability alongside the timeless design and tactile analogue experience of the original.

Each commission is tailored in close collaboration with its owner, ensuring a true one-of-one creation. Halcyon’s own designers work directly with clients and, when desired, collaborate with world-renowned artists to create truly exceptional works of art, with no request left unexplored.

HIGHLAND HEATHER UNVEILED

Presenting in stunning Purple Moorland, Highland Heather is Halcyon’s first completely remastered Rolls-Royce Corniche. Demonstrating the depths of Halcyon’s commissioning process, its distinctive purple finish evokes the delicate hues of Scottish heather. The theme continues throughout the interior, with thoughtful but subtle engraved details honouring the car’s provenance and inspiration. The centrepiece of Highland Heather is its Halcyon Gallery, which showcases a water-inspired sculpture that symbolises the highland rivers of Scotland.

For those wanting to see a Halcyon commission in person, Highland Heather and the Halcyon leadership team will be at Hampton Court Palace Concours of Elegance, in the UK, from the 5-7th of September 2025.