Go North East, the region’s largest bus operator, is looking for new drivers to fill vacancies within its award-winning company.

On Sunday 3 October, between 10am and 2pm, the company will be holding a recruitment open day at Metrocentre Coach Park, giving any aspiring drivers the chance to get behind the wheel and test drive a bus.

No previous bus driving experience is required to become a bus driver, thanks to Go North East’s award-winning in-house Training Academy where full training is provided free of charge.

Go North East will teach you how to drive a bus, put you through your bus driving test, with training covering accessibility and customer services, and ongoing training is also provided. If you already have a bus driving licence, just pop down and talk to Go North East’s recruitment team.

The job comes with a starting salary of £21,000 per year, and the potential of up to £35,000 a year with overtime and enhancements.

The company is also looking to add more engineers to its ranks to help keep the wheels moving on its 650-strong fleet of buses, providing an excellent opportunity for anyone who is qualified in automotive engineering at level 3 or above.

Working for one of the region’s largest companies also comes with a number of perks, including free travel for you and your family, and discounts at top retailers and attractions.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “Our team will be on hand to talk to people throughout the day, offering advice and giving more background on what it’s like to work for Go North East.

“We hope visitors will get a real sense of what it’s like to work for us – being part of a well-established and respected regional business, that has great opportunities for progression.”

To find out more about Go North East’s current vacancies, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk/join-the-team.