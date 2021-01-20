The January blues can often set in after Christmas and Monday 18 January was dubbed ‘Blue Monday’, which is considered to be one of the most depressing days of the year.

To help lighten the mood across the region, Go North East’s drivers and support teams dressed as colourfully as possible to help lift the spirits of colleagues and customers.

There were a whole range of outfits, including a number of drivers opting for fancy dress which went down really well with the people of the North East.

The bus company is now looking ahead to the national ‘Time to Talk Day’ on 4 February, with further mental health and wellbeing activities planned.

Commenting on colleagues’ involvement, Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “It’s great to see that our team members truly embraced our latest initiative, like they have done so throughout the pandemic, often taking the lead themselves.

“We hope that this activity helped put smiles on people’s faces and lifted the flat feeling that can sometimes be felt after Christmas, particularly with how things are at the moment.

“Internally, we also highlighted the importance of our Employee Assistance Programme, where colleagues can get access to online and telephone counselling, including support on a range of topics, such as stress and anxiety, financial wellbeing and relationship issues.”