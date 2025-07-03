CHARITY BALL IN MEMORY OF LEADING LEISURE ENTREPRENEUR RAISES THOUSANDS FOR ST BENEDICT’S HOSPICE

A CHARITY ball set up as a thank you for the care given to family members at Sunderland’s St Benedict’s Hospice has raised more than £61,000.

The Glitter Ball was organised by Nicola Hird, wife of the late Mark Hird who owned a number of restaurants, pubs and hotels in the North East, as well as setting up Sonnet 43 brewery and Poetic License gin.

In 2016 Mark was diagnosed with colorectal cancer and despite his determination to fight it, lost his battle just three years later.

His quality of life was greatly helped by the time he spent at St Benedict’s Hospice, something Nicola and their three children were extremely grateful for.

Nicola wanted to give something back and joined forces with businessman Paul Thursby of Aston Martin Newcastle, who had also lost two family members in quick succession to cancer and who also were greatly helped by the hospice.

The two of them decided they wanted to give something back, so organised The Glitter Ball which was held at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa.

The event raised £61,704.78 and along with a number or raffle prizes, guests could bid for donated gifts including a week’s stay at a Georgian mansion in Ireland, a stay at a Ramside Hall Hotel treehouse, a Michelin starred dinner and overnight stay at Rockliffe Hall and a night in an apartment at Bamburgh Castle with the use of an Aston Martin for two days.

“I’m still completely overwhelmed at the amount of money we raised,” said Nicola.

“People were so very generous, and so kind to a cause, which I hadn’t realised was so close to many people hearts.

“St Benedict’s has made such a huge different to so many families and we are really proud of being able to have helped them.”

Sheelagh Taylor, Head of Retail and Fundraising at St Benedict’s said the money raised would make a huge difference.

“St Benedict’s Hospice has delivered free palliative care, advice, and support to patients dealing with a life limiting illness and their families for over 40 years,” she said.

“Our specialist care teams, comprised of medical professionals, clinical staff, and volunteers provide patients and their loved ones with the highest standard of care.

“Our amazing supporters raise over £1 million every year to support our essential work. These vital funds make sure we can provide loving, dignified support to our patients and their families, even in their most difficult times.

“The incredible amount raised at the Glitter Ball will ensure we can continue to offer this level of care.

“We can’t thank Nicola and Paul enough for their incredible determination in making the event so successful. They are truly our Hospice heroes.”