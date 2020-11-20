Go North East team members will be switching up their uniform again this week, this time for Football Shirt Friday to help raise funds for charity.

Football Shirt Friday is supported by both the Bobby Moore Fund and Cancer Research UK, and calls on football fans across the nation to wear their favourite shirt, donate and share a selfie.

All the money raised will go towards the Bobby Moore Fund’s pioneering bowel cancer research.

England striker Harry Kane and midfield maestro Jordan Nobbs launched this year’s Football Shirt Friday by seeing how many football shirts they could put on in 60 seconds, and they are encouraging more people to get involved.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “We’re asking colleagues to swap their uniform for football shirts this Friday to help raise vital funds for the Bobby Moore Fund and Cancer Research UK.

“It’s amazing how our team have pulled together throughout the pandemic to fundraise for charities, and this is just the latest of our activities.

“Last week, colleagues dressed up and took part in challenges for Children in Need, raising hundreds of pounds. Time and again, our colleagues impress us with their enthusiasm for getting involved with charity fundraising, like Football Shirt Friday.

“So, this Friday, please join us in donning your colours and helping to raise money for the Bobby Moore Fund’s bowel cancer research.”

If you would like to donate, please visit bit.ly/GNEfootball.