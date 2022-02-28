Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, is undertaking a trial of an electric double-decker bus that boasts the latest technology on its popular Angel 21 route.

The bus will be trialled on the service for one week from today, Monday 28 February, serving Brandon, Durham, Arnison Centre, Chester-le-Street, Birtley, Low Fell, Gateshead and Newcastle.

The metallic blue coloured British built ‘StreetDeck Electroliner’ bus, which is manufactured by Wrightbus in Northern Ireland, comes with the best-in-class range, providing up to 200 miles on full charging and a fast charge time of just 2.5 hours.

The trial follows on from the bus company’s introduction of the region’s first electric fully-electric bus fleet in November 2020, with the buses operating around Gateshead and Newcastle each day on Go North East services 53 and 54.

Go North East hopes that through further electric bus trials, it can help shape future investment strategies as the company looks to have all of its buses running on electricity or hydrogen by 2035, and to become a net zero business by 2045.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “Buses play a vital role in keeping our towns and cities moving, and we’re committed to improving the service we offer to help reduce congestion and improve air quality.

“Whilst the bus industry continues to face challenges with reduced passenger numbers and revenue, it’s important that we don’t lose sight of the future and that we continue to innovate and make progress with even greener buses.

“This electric bus trial will help shape our plans for the future of our fleet. The interior layout, including the seats, on this bus is a standard build from the manufacturer and should we buy any then they would be customised to our usual standards.

“If you do get the chance to ride on this electric double-decker bus whilst it’s in the North East on trial, then we’d love to hear your feedback about the other aspects of the experience.”