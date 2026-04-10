Good PAMMS rating recognises quality care at Ingleby Barwick home

Ingleby Care Home resident Jean Hardcastle, 84, and senior care assistant Ashly Baptiste celebrate the home’s “Good” PAMMS rating.

A TEESSIDE care home has been rated “Good” in their latest local authority evaluation – with inspectors praising the home’s respectful, person-centred approach.

Ingleby Care Home, on Lamb Lane, Ingleby Barwick, received the four-star “Good” rating following their latest PAMMS assessment.

The assessment highlighted the consistently positive interactions between staff and residents, noting that individuals appeared happy and content.

Inspectors wrote: “Throughout the assessment, staff consistently demonstrated respectful, person-centred care.

“‘There was clear evidence of warm, positive interactions between residents and staff. Residents appeared happy, at ease, and genuinely content with the care they received.

“Staff consistently upheld residents’ dignity and independence, fostering an environment where individuals felt respected and empowered.”

Inspectors also praised standards of cleanliness and infection prevention within the home. Staff were observed following good practice in relation to infection control, with appropriate personal protective equipment worn at all times.

The assessment was carried out under PAMMS, which stands for Provider Assessment and Market Management Solution. PAMMS is a quality assurance framework used by local authorities to assess adult social care services, monitor quality and support continuous improvement across care services.

Mike English, home manager at Ingleby Care Home, said the “Good” rating was a reflection of the commitment shown by the whole team.

He said: “I am extremely proud of our staff and the care they provide every day. This report recognises the warm, respectful relationships our team builds with residents and the importance we place on dignity, choice and person-centred care.

“It is reassuring for residents and their families to see this reflected in an independent assessment, and we will continue working hard to maintain and build on these standards.”