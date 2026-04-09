Six-Figure Investment Transforms Historic North Shields Dental Practice

A North Shields dental practice has introduced state-of-the-art advanced digital dentistry technology as part of a six-figure refurbishment programme. The innovative expansion and development have been completed at Union Quay Dental on North Shields’ Fish Quay, significantly increasing clinical capacity and treatments at the historic coastal practice.

The investment has been led by co-owners and principal dentists Jarlath McAteer and Jamie Dury, who acquired the well‑established practice in 2025 and have since embarked on an ambitious programme to modernise facilities while preserving the character of its Grade II listed Richard Irvin building.

The project represents a significant private investment in dental infrastructure in the area and has included extensive structural upgrades, new clinical technology and expanded treatment capacity.

The programme has included major building works, installation of new clinical equipment and the creation of additional surgeries, increasing the practice’s ability to serve patients at a time when access to dental care remains a challenge across the region. The development has been financed through a combination of bank lending and private investment by the owners.

McAteer said the refurbishment was driven by the need to modernise the building’s infrastructure while supporting the long‑term growth of the practice.

“This was far more than a cosmetic refurbishment. The building was completely stripped back and rebuilt internally, including new drainage, full rewiring and a modern digital infrastructure,” he said.

“As a listed building the project presented some challenges, but the investment ensures we now have facilities and technology that match the high standard of care we want to provide.”

The practice has transitioned to a fully digital workflow as part of the redevelopment, incorporating cloud‑based systems, AI‑supported telephone technology and advanced diagnostic equipment.

Each surgery has been fitted with new A‑dec dental chairs integrated with electric motors and intra‑oral cameras, while digital scanners and digital X‑ray systems have been installed throughout the practice. The clinic has also introduced a Modjaw occlusal analyser, allowing clinicians to assess patients’ bite dynamics in real‑time motion.

Co‑owner Jamie Dury said the investment was designed to future‑proof the practice and allow it to expand its clinical offering.

“Our aim is to build a modern independent dental practice that combines cutting‑edge technology with a highly skilled clinical team,” he said.

“We are continuing to develop specialist expertise within the practice and are actively expanding our team to support growing patient demand.”

Union Quay Dental currently employs 32 staff including seven dentists, with recruitment underway for additional clinicians and support staff as part of the expansion.

The practice has recently introduced specialist endodontic services and is developing referral pathways for implants, cosmetic dentistry and periodontal treatment. Several

members of the clinical team are also undertaking postgraduate training in orthodontics and aesthetic dentistry.

The refurbishment has been delivered using a predominantly North East supply chain, with Teesside‑based project management firm BH Projects overseeing the works and Prodrive Shopfitting Ltd in Middlesbrough, delivering the building programme.

McAteer and Dury both trained at Newcastle University before establishing their careers in the North East and say their decision to invest in the Fish Quay practice reflects their long‑term commitment to the region.

“Neither of us are originally from the area, but we both chose to build our careers and our lives here,” McAteer said.

“When the opportunity came up to take on the practice it felt like the right moment to put down roots and create something we could grow over the long term.”

With the Fish Quay continuing to evolve as one of the North East’s most vibrant coastal communities, and with North Shields bidding to become UK Town of Culture 2028, the pair say the timing felt right to invest in the future of the practice.

“With more people moving to the coast and regeneration happening across the Fish Quay, we’re seeing growing demand from patients who want access to high‑quality private dentistry locally,” Dury added.

Alongside the refurbishment, the owners have introduced new dental membership plans designed to make private dental care more accessible, with maintenance plans starting from £14.99 per month. Unlike many practices, these plans are designed and managed entirely in‑house rather than outsourced to external providers, giving the team full control over the benefits offered and allowing them to tailor care around the needs of their patients.

Looking ahead, the focus for the practice will be on consolidating growth, expanding specialist services and continuing to invest in technology and training.

“We’re proud to be one of the few fully independent dental practices in the region,” said McAteer.

“That independence allows us to prioritise patient care, build a strong team culture and continue investing in the practice for the long term.”

More information: https://www.unionquaydental.co.uk/