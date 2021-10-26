First ever public show of the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 supercar at 78 th Goodwood Members’ Meeting on Saturday 16 and 17 October 2021

A selection of Gordon Murray-designed heritage cars confirmed to be displayed on-site, including the GMA T.50s Niki Lauda track car

Watch Dario Franchitti drive the T.50 Mule ‘George’ at 12,100 RPM for the first time

Surrey, 7 October 2021 – Gordon Murray Automotive and Goodwood are delighted to announce that the renowned British marque will showcase its ground-breaking T.50 supercar for the first time in public at the 78th Members’ Meeting (16-17 October).

Over the weekend, the 3.9-litre V12 650bhp T.50 will take to the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit for a five-lap run, marking its dynamic debut. Also on display will be the track-focused T.50s Niki Lauda show car.

Alongside the T.50 and T.50s Niki Lauda, Gordon Murray Automotive will also display a collection of prestigious heritage vehicles that highlight Gordon’s light-weighting ethos, an attribute that he still applies to vehicle design today. These include:

1975 Brabham BT44B

1967 IGM Ford (T.1)

1972 IGM Formula 750 (T.4)

1992 LCC Rocket (T.21)

1972 Duckhams Ford LM (T.3)

Goodwood is looking forward to welcoming long-time friend of its motorsport events, Gordon Murray, to 78th Members’ Meeting next weekend. Gordon was in attendance at the first-ever Festival of Speed in 1993 when the lightweight, high-performance Rocket made its world debut. Now, nearly 30 years later, Goodwood is delighted to be hosting the dynamic debut of the T.50 at the most intimate of its three headline motorsport events.

Professor Gordon Murray CBE “There’s no better place to show and demonstrate the T.50 than the Goodwood Members Meeting. It’s been frustrating not to be able to show our supercar before, but for everyone intending to visit Goodwood, it will certainly be worth the wait. I’m looking forward to it – it’s going to sound superb.”

The Duke of Richmond said, “Gordon Murray is one of the most influential car designers of our time and has been part of our motoring events since the beginning. I am thrilled that the T.50 will be launched at the Members’ Meeting, the perfect backdrop to bring two iconic British brands together.