How experts shared research to change the world through technology

The University of Sunderland has welcomed experts from around the world to share their research that aims to solve global problems through theoretical advancement and innovative solutions with technology.

The 29th International Conference on Automation and Computing (ICAC2024) was hosted by the University, with over 150 delegates from universities and industries from around the world in attendance.

The conference saw over 100 research papers presented over the three days that covered subjects like artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cyber security, digital technologies, control engineering, advanced manufacturing and how to address problems in healthcare through technology.

Professor Yongqiang Cheng, Professor of AI at the University and General Chair of ICAC2024, said: “The ICAC is a prestigious annual event, that offers a platform for scientists, engineers, scholars, and students to exchange ideas and advance knowledge in the fields.

“This conference attracts leading researchers from the UK and across the globe to present cutting-edge theoretical and practical research on artificial intelligence, automation, control, manufacturing, and computer science.

“We are thrilled to have hosted the 29th ICAC2024 in Sunderland. This year’s theme, Smart Systems and Digital Healthcare, focused on tackling the pressing global challenges in digital health. I sincerely hope all delegates enjoyed their time in Sunderland, met with old friends and forged new connections and collaborations at this remarkable event.”

This event was co-sponsored by CACSUK, IEEE RAS society, Yanshan University, Unitree ltd. and Dobot Robots.

Over the three days, attendees heard from experts and had the opportunity to see advances in technology in action with demonstrations of robots over the course of the conference. The events also attracted general public and inspired the next generation of researchers.

Dr Aminu Usman, Head of the School of Computer Science at the University, said: “I’m pleased that we are hosting this conference, an event that underscores the critical importance of knowledge exchange in our academic community.

“Conferences like ICAC provide a unique platform for experts, scholars, and students to share ideas, collaborate on innovative solutions, and stay abreast of the latest advancements in our field.

“It’s also an opportunity for people all around the world to come to this beautiful city and visit our campuses to see what we do and how we do it here with our students.”

If you are interested in studying Computer Science at the University of Sunderland, find out more here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/computing/undergraduate-computer-science/