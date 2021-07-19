Three and four-year-olds across Teesside are enjoying big celebrations this month, as they graduate from nursery.

Each Rosedene Nurseries graduate will get dressedin a cap and gown for their special day. They will collect certificates from their teachers who have been the children’s first educators since starting as babies at Rosedene.

At Rosedene Sunrise Children’s Centre in Stockton, children collected their certificates.

Hayley Ivison, manager at Sunrise Children’s Centre, said: “It’s amazing to be able to celebrate with the parents as well as the children, who are all part of our Rosedene family.”

“Although it’s sad to say goodbye to the children we have watched grow and develop for the past few years, it’s a proud moment seeing how far they have come and now ready to start their new chapter at school.”

The annual graduation ceremony is an important date in the Rosedene Nursery group’s calendar and is a way to say celebrate with both the children who have attended the nursery for up to four years and their parents.

This year, the nurseries have been able to invite one parent from each family now lockdown restrictions have eased.

The event starts with a speech, before the children line up to receive their certificates followed by an afternoon tea party.

Hayley concluded, “The graduation ceremony has become a really special event and something that creates happy memories that both our children and their parents treasure.”