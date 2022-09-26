Schools and education providers across the region will be able to cut their energy use and save money thanks to a £150,000 grant scheme from the North East and Yorkshire Net Zero Hub.

The School Solar Enabling Fund will provide capital grants to education providers, including schools, colleges, and universities, that are hoping to create solar energy projects in order to reduce their energy bills.

Grants of between £5,000 and £10,000 are available for eligible solar energy projects from across the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) areas, including Tees Valley, North East, York and North Yorkshire, Hull and East Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, and South Yorkshire.

The following organisations are eligible to apply:

Local authority schools

Education trusts

FE and HE colleges

Universities

Other learning providers subject to business case and UK subsidy control

Applications must be submitted by September 30, highlighting why the funding is required to progress the project.

The grant funding has been provided by the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) as part of its commitment to the local Net Zero hubs.

Chris Rowell, Chair of the North East and Yorkshire Net Zero Hub and the Clean Growth Manager at Tees Valley Combined Authority, said: “Energy prices are on the rise for everyone, and schools and other learning providers are struggling to keep on top of their energy bills.

“The School Solar Enabling Fund will give them the opportunity to cut their energy bills and generate their own electricity, allowing them to worry less about bills and focus on educating the next generation.

“The North East and Yorkshire region leads the way in sustainability, green energy, and carbon reduction, so we look forward to being able to support some amazing solar energy projects delivered by schools and education providers across our region.”

Successful projects must provide a technical report from an appropriately qualified assessor or assessment tool supporting their application, alongside their application form.

The report must include:

A supported recommendation to install solar PV, including quantity and specification

Scope of works required, including any ancillary works required

Cost estimates

If possible, it should also contain:

Expected CO 2 savings following installation of solar panels

savings following installation of solar panels Expected financial savings following installation of solar panels

Applications close at midnight on 30 September, and all projects must be delivered by March 2023.

For more information visit www.neynetzerohub.com