BUSINESS is booming for one of the region’s most established organic dairies as interest grows in produce with provenance.

Orders for Acorn Dairy’s organic milk have grown by 1,000 litres in the last month as Veganuary shines a spotlight on animal welfare.

Acorn Dairy has held the coveted Compassion in World Farming, Good Dairy Award, for their cow and calf welfare since 2012.

Based at Archdeacon Newton, near Darlington, Acorn Dairy supplies doorsteps, schools, cafes, hotels and restaurants across the country thanks to its herd of 500 shorthorn cows.

Pesticide-free, the milk is higher in antioxidants and Omega 3 fatty acids and is renowned for its flavour.

Fed supplements of seaweed and other natural products, Acorn’s herd produce less methane than conventional livestock thereby reducing the farm’s carbon footprint.

Acorn Dairy director Caroline Bell said: “We strive continually to drive standards and in 2020 will be producing milk without any use of antibiotics making the produce more relevant for health-conscious customers.

“We have been contacted by more and more businesses who want to trade up to organic milk with provenance, who want to be proud rather than apologetic of the milk they serve.

“Veganuary, or Organuary as we call it, has really made people think about their food choices, quality issues and the impact this has on the environment.”

Locally, Acorn Dairy has begun supplying The Verve Group, a financial services company with offices at Morton Park, Darlington, aiming to reduce its environmental footprint.

Also choosing Acorn Dairy are Q3 Quorum Business Park, Newcastle, Tiny Golden Books bookbinders and coffee shop in Whitley Bay, Lean Cuisine Fast Food Van in Team Valley, Gateshead, milkmen in Long Benton and Gosforth, Limini Coffee, Bradford, Luxury Lodges, Elements Coffee in Derby.

They already supply some popular 100 per cent organic restaurants and schools, including Cross Lanes Farm Shop and Café near Barnard Castle, Piercebridge Organics, Clervaux Café, Darlington.

Many customers are also asking to switch to re-usable glass bottles, some of which have even been used as centrepieces at a wedding, and plastic bottles where the container, lid and label are all recyclable.

Acorn Dairy is planning a number of open days in the spring. For more information visit www.acorndairy.co.uk.