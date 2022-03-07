An exciting crossover between Guardian Tales, the addictive action RPG developed by Kong Studios, and popular Japanese Anime series, Slayers NEXT has arrived.

Adapted from the fantasy light novel series of the same name, the Slayer franchise features main protagonist Lina Inverse, a teenage sorceress battling against the forces of evil set forth by the Lord of Nightmares.

The Slayers universe has been adapted across a multitude of media platforms over the years. Kong Studios is proud to welcome the storied franchise to the world of Guardian Tales, a classic action-adventure RPG uniting charming pixel art graphics and dungeon crawling linked by a journey traversing a rich diversity of worlds, inspired by the history of gaming.

Slayers Next makes its debut in Guardian Tales with two Slayers-centric stories, showcasing a number of quests and subquests to explore.

Players will have access to the main protagonist Lina Inverse, a ★3 Hero added as a Pick-up Summon Hero. Lina’s main companion Gourry Gabriev, a ★3 hero, and his exclusive weapon will be available for free via in-game event.

Part two arrives to the global build Tuesday, March 8th featuring the mysterious priest Xellos, a ★3 Hero Pick-up Summon Hero.

More characters from the Slayers world will make appearances throughout the story and its events as NPCs.

Guardian Tales is serviced by Kakao Games in the Americas, Europe, Oceania and Korea.