GWM UK launch new double cab pick-up – Priced from £31,495 the GWM POER300 hits showrooms in September

GWM POER300 (pronounced “POWER”) pick-up goes on sale in September from £31,495

Double cab powered by a 2.4-litre diesel turbo engine and nine-speed auto transmission

3,500kg braked towing capacity, powerful and smooth drivetrain and payload of 1,000kg

GWM POER300 boats value for money offering with a capable and versatile pickup

4th August 2025 – GWM UK today announces the upcoming launch of its GWM POER300 double-cab pick-up truck. Scheduled to arrive in UK dealerships from mid-September 2025, the GWM POER300 (pronounced “POWER”) delivers a combination of capability, comfort, power, and the latest technology, while offering exceptional value in the pick-up segment.

Power & Performance

The POER300 double-cab pick-up will be powered exclusively by GWM’s robust 2.4-litre turbo‑diesel engine, delivering 183ps of power and 480 Nm of torque. This efficient yet powerful engine will return 32.7mpg on a combined cycle and is paired with a new nine-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4×4 system with low-range capability.

Meeting the expectations of UK pick-up users, the POER300 has a braked towing capacity of 3,500kg and can carry a payload of 1,000kg, ensuring the vehicle is capable of towing livestock trailers, generators, heavy equipment or a caravan. These attributes ensure the POER300 can be considered a true workhorse and suitable for business users and those working in the agricultural industry.

In Australia, the POER300, known in some global markets as the Cannon Ute, has established itself amongst its well-known and established rivals from Europe and Japan in a short space of time. The vehicle consistently ranks in the top 10 best-selling pickups and has quickly gained a reputation amongst owners for its overall performance and value for money.

Design & Capability

The GWM POER300 features a bold exterior design with sharp front fascia styling, side-integrated steps, roof rails, and bold embossed “GWM” badging on the tailgate. Inside, the cabin you are met with premium soft-touch materials, a simplified console layout, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This sits alongside a 7.0-inch digital driver’s display and wireless charging area for a mobile device.

The vehicle offers multiple intelligent all-terrain modes (Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud, Sand), and an electronically activated rear differential lock (standard), for enhanced off-road capability. The GWM POER300 will have an off-road approach angle of 27°, departure angle of 25°, and an impressive 230mm ground clearance, which, together with the all-terrain technology, ensures the pick-up has exceptional off-road capability.

Trim Levels (Subject to UK Specification Finalisation)

GWM UK will offer a three-tier trim range:

Lux – includes 18-inch alloys, leatherette seats, keyless entry, rear parking sensors and extensive safety assist features

Ultra – adds heated/ventilated seats, ambient lighting, privacy glass, sunroof, tailgate step, 360° camera and more…

Vanta – completed with a blacked-out exterior trim, wheel arches and black alloy wheels

All variants carry a 5-year/125,000-mile warranty and are available from all GWM UK showrooms

“With the POER300, GWM UK is delivering unmatched utility, power, and technology at a very competitive price point in the UK market,” said Toby Marshall, Managing Director at GWM UK. “We fully expect the GWM POER 300’s combination of capability and value to resonate strongly with small business users, and rural dwellers, who rely on vehicles such as this as a backbone of their businesses and lifestyles.”

Availability & Pricing

Delivery to UK showrooms is expected in September 2025, with prices starting from £31,495 CVOTR for the Lux variant. The GWM POER300 is positioned to be notably more affordable than some of the more established rivals, while offering the towing and payload capacity, safety equipment, and advanced driver technologies that customers expect from a pick-up.