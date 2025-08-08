Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift Finale: New Škoda Design trophy commemorates brand’s 130th anniversary

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot claims overall victory, while Lorena Wiebes wins the points classification and receives a green crystal trophy from the Škoda Design team

Škoda Auto has served as the official main partner of the event since its inception in 2022

In addition to the year-round vehicle fleet provided to the organiser A.S.O., Škoda Auto supplied 32 electrified vehicles specifically for the racing period

Race Director Marion Rousse led the peloton in the new all-electric Enyaq or Superb iV, which served as the distinctive ‘Red Car’ equipped with advanced features

Mladá Boleslav, 4 August 2025 – This year, Škoda Auto again served as the official main partner of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the largest women’s cycling event. In addition to the year-round vehicle fleet provided to the organiser A.S.O., the Czech carmaker supplied a fleet of 32 electrified Enyaq and Superb iV vehicles. Also, Škoda Design created the green crystal trophy for the winner of the points classification, Lorena Wiebes. Johannes Neft, Škoda Auto Board Member for Technical Development, participated in the official awards ceremony. The 2025 staging saw 154 riders in 22 teams compete over nine stages and 1,165 kilometres – the longest route in the event’s history. Last year, Škoda Auto extended its partnership with the organiser A.S.O. until 2028 as part of a deal that covers numerous major men’s and women’s races each year.

Johannes Neft, Škoda Auto Board Member for Technical Development, commented: “I sincerely congratulate all the athletes on their outstanding achievements. It is truly impressive to see what can be accomplished through fairness, respect, and teamwork – values we fully share at Škoda Auto. It is an honour to present the trophy designed by Škoda Design to Lorena Wiebes for her success in the points classification at this remarkable event. This year, in addition to the year-round vehicle fleet provided to the organiser A.S.O., we supplied a fleet of 32 electrified vehicles specifically for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. This demonstrates Škoda’s ongoing commitment to both its long-standing support for cycling and to emission-free individual mobility.”

Škoda vehicles support the organisers and Race Director

This year’s Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was the most demanding to date in terms of length and course profile. From 26 July to 3 August, 154 riders from 22 teams tackled nine stages and 1,165 kilometres, travelling from Brittany to the Alps and crossing the whole of France. With numerous mountain sections and a finish in the Savoie Alps, the riders faced a record total ascent of 17,240 metres.

In addition to the year-round vehicle fleet provided to the organiser A.S.O., Škoda Auto supplied a fleet of 32 electrified vehicles, including the new Enyaq and the plug-in hybrid Superb. A new Enyaq or Superb iV, equipped with advanced communications technology, also served as the ‘Red Car‘ for Race Director Marion Rousse. To mark the occasion, Škoda showcased its Elroq Respectline show car, highlighting the brand’s values of respect, diversity, and inclusion.

Škoda Design creates the trophy for the points classification winner

As in previous years, Škoda Auto supplied the trophy for the winner of the points classification in the largest women’s cycling race. The Škoda Design department took on the task of designing and crafting a new crystal cup in a striking green hue, created using a unique process that incorporates pigment directly into the glass. The emerald colour reflects Škoda’s corporate identity and also references the green jersey awarded to the leader in the points classification, which is also sponsored by the Czech carmaker.

A special feature of the 2025 trophy is a unique logo marking Škoda Auto’s 130th anniversary.

Škoda Auto supports cycling at every level

Cycling remains one of the key pillars of Škoda Auto’s sponsorship activities. Last year, the company extended its partnership with the organising agency A.S.O. until 2028 as part of an agreement that includes providing support for a host of men’s and women’s races every year. Among the most prominent events are the legendary stage races Tour de France and Vuelta a España, as well as iconic one-day classics such as Paris–Roubaix and Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

In May, Škoda announced that it would become a partner for the next two seasons of additional flagship Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) events: the Mountain Bike World Championships and the Gravel World Championships. In addition, Škoda Auto sponsors several domestic cycling events, including L’Etape Czech Republic by Tour de France and Road Classics.