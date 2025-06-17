GWM UK opens latest retailers and sets to expand the network

GWM UK adds three retailers in the first half of 2025 and now has 46 sites

Five-year target to grow to 140 outlets

Growth will be organic as the GWM brand evolves in the UK market

16th June 2025 – GWM UK has recently opened its latest retailers, located in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Penicuik and Wincanton, as the brand continues to expand.

During the first half of 2025, GWM UK welcomed Draycotts in Sutton-in-Ashfield, A.F Noble & Son in Penicuik and Vale Motors in Wincanton. Within the coming weeks, the brand is also looking at activating sites in Hexham, Workington, Guildford and Telford.

This progress for the GWM UK network is part of a period of planned growth for the brand in the UK. Not only does this provide improved nationwide coverage, but it is also in place to help grow the brand’s footprint, following the introduction and recent launch of the GWM Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid.

On discussing GWM UK’s retailer network strategy, Toby Marshall, Managing Director at GWM UK, said, “We are pleased to welcome our latest retail partners to the GWM UK network. They and more new retailers that are due to go live soon, will help us fulfil some key open points and provide improved UK coverage for our current and future customers.”

He continued, “We now have 46 sites in the UK and are continuing to grow the network. Over the next five years, we are looking towards 100 Sales & Service Centres and a further 40 after-sales points, as we continue to grow the GWM brand and its coverage organically over time.”

John Allan, General Sales Manager at AF Noble commented, “As a brand that’s pushing boundaries in electric and hybrid vehicle design, GWM aligns closely with our vision for growth, innovation, and sustainability in the automotive space. We’re excited about what this means for our business, our customers, and the future of our industry — and proud to be part of GWM’s growing UK network.”

Globally, GWM has 5 model lines – ORA, Haval, Wey, Tank and Poer. Up until recently, ORA was the only product line planned for sale in the UK, but from 2025, under the ‘one GWM’ platform, the brand has now extended its offering in the UK, starting with the Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid SUV and with more to come.

GWM UK is part of International Motors Limited and utilises the company’s main UK logistics and parts distribution warehouse facility, located in the West Midlands, to satisfy next-day parts ordering nationwide to its retailers. The GWM brand also has field-based assistance, an in-house customer assistance team and a publicly available technical and parts help line. Ensuring GWM customers and dealers benefit from the highest industry standards of care.