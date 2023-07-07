Hagerty partners with Concours on Savile Row, taking place Wednesday 24 th – Thursday 25 th May

Hagerty and Huntsman bespoke tailors collaborate for the duration of the concours, presenting a selection of exclusive events and activations

Hagerty UK Price Guide Editor John Mayhead to host a live chat in the Huntsman lounge with renowned classic car dealer Dylan Miles

Over 40 world-class cars will be on display along Savile Row, ranging from pre-war classics to the latest electric hypercars

Northamptonshire: 11th May 2023

Hagerty is proud to continue its partnership with the Concours on Savile Row, and will collaborate with Huntsman bespoke tailors throughout the event, taking place on Wednesday 24th and Thursday 25th May.

Huntsman is a bespoke tailor with an enviable history stretching back over 170 years, attracting notable clients including Coco Chanel and David Bowie with their beautiful clothing. To mark the collaboration a 1967 Ford GT40 and a 1991 Aston Martin Vantage X-pack, selected as the perfect vehicles to represent both brands, will be on display and, in addition, Hagerty and Huntsman will host a number of exclusive member and client events throughout the two-day concours.

The Concours on Savile Row was inspired by a long tradition of car manufacturers pairing with the craftsmanship of Savile Row, a central London street famed for bespoke tailoring. This unique setting offers visitors a rare chance to visit many famous tailors to witness demonstrations of craftsmanship throughout the two-day event.

The Concours display will be curated along Savile Row and entry is free to visitors between 10am and 8pm. More that 40 world-class cars will be displayed, from pre-war thoroughbreds to the latest electric hypercars, and many of the renowned tailors, shoemakers and art galleries will also be open to visitors.

A centre stage will form the hub of the event, hosting a number of live talks with automotive greats as well as live music. Hagerty’s UK Price Guide Editor John Mayhead will also host a chat with renowned classic car dealer Dylan Miles in the Huntsman lounge during the event.

Hagerty’s Senior Manager of Private Client Services, Dan Cogger will lead the Hagerty Youth Judging team, guiding a group of students from the City Lions project through the classics on display to choose a best of show.

Mark Roper, Managing Director of Hagerty International, said “the Concours on Savile Row is a wonderful event with displays of bespoke tailoring and wonderful cars in a central London location. I look forward to hosting existing and new Hagerty clients with our partners at Huntsman to create an unforgettable experience for our guests.”

Hagerty recently launched its Private Client service in the UK, a product designed especially for classic and collector vehicles owners with collections valued at £250,000, or more. Existing Hagerty clients who qualify for this new offering will have their policy updated accordingly.

Hagerty Private Clients is designed to make the lives of enthusiast vehicle collectors a little easier, with a dedicated team allocated manage their insurance needs, to offer robust, data-backed valuations and to deliver relevant added-value services and unique experiences.

Hagerty would like to thank Fiskens and Dylan Miles for the loan of the two stunning concours display cars.

