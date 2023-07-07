The Little Car Company reveals first details of the Tamiya Wild One MAX Launch Edition

The Tamiya Wild One MAX Launch Edition, based on the iconic off-road R/C car from the 1980s, will be publicly unveiled this Summer

The Launch Edition of the Tamiya Wild One MAX will be limited to just 100 examples

Since the original announcement of the project, a series of developments and upgrades have been made following deposit-holder suggestions, increasing the scale, usability and performance of the car

First deliveries will begin in early 2024, with all vehicles initially distributed as fully built cars, complete with a road pack for use in the UK and EU

Bicester, UK and Shizuoka, Japan, 16 May 2023

The Little Car Company, manufacturers of limited-edition hand built electric scaled cars, today announces the first details of the highly anticipated Tamiya Wild One MAX, which will be publicly unveiled this Summer, starting with a limited-run Launch Edition.

Based on the original Tamiya Wild One (58050) radio-controlled car – first released in 1985 – the Tamiya Wild One MAX Launch Edition will be relaunched as a full-scale vehicle and limited to 100 examples before other versions are released.

Developments and updates to the Wild One MAX Launch Edition

Whilst the project has taken longer than expected due to industry-wide supply delays, The Little Car Company took the time to listen to feedback from deposit holders. They spoke to the community throughout the design and development process and made upgrades based on their input, resulting in higher performance, and greater usability.

The high specification Tamiya Wild One MAX Launch Edition features Cobra bucket seats with 4-point harnesses, an IP-rated 5” digital screen with marine specification switches, Brembo disc brakes all round, and Bilstein dampers coupled with Eibach springs. The car runs on 14” Maxxis off-road tyres at the front and rear.

The Little Car Company has also made some small adjustments to the original R/C car design for added safety and comfort. Inside, the cockpit has been made wider to accommodate two occupants in comfort, which was a consistent wish-list item when speaking with deposit holders.

The front suspension turrets have been smoothed, allowing for improved visibility and pedestrian safety, and the front suspension has been upgraded from a ‘trailing arm’ design to double wishbone. Ongoing development has now seen the car grow in size from 3.5m long (137.8”) and 1.8m (70.8”) wide, to 3.6m long (141.7”) and 1.9m wide (74.8”).

For off-road enthusiasts, ground clearance on the Wild One MAX Launch Edition is 270mm, the approach angle is 34.1 degrees, the breakover angle is 28.4 degrees, and the departure angle is 50.8 degrees. The Little Car Company has also developed an optional windscreen and wiper mechanism to make the car more practical.

The Launch Edition will be powered by eight removable battery packs, with a total capacity of 14.4kWh and top speed of approximately 60 mph (96.5 km/h). Meanwhile, the kerb weight of the vehicle is expected to be approximately 500kg. Existing deposit holders were asked if they would be interested in a road legal option for the car, and unsurprisingly, 95% said yes. The Little Car Company have therefore developed the Launch Edition to come with a road legal pack in the UK and EU under L7e quadricycle regulations*.

Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be one step closer to revealing our Tamiya Wild One MAX Launch Edition. Whilst there have undoubtedly been a few hurdles along the way with industry-wide supply issues, our team have done a tremendous job of bringing an R/C car to life at full size, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.

“I want to thank all our Tamiya deposit holder community, who have provided us with some invaluable contributions and suggestions for how we can make the Wild One MAX the best possible vehicle. We have listened to every single one of them since the first unveiling and have taken their ideas on board. Their feedback has helped us develop a new type of vehicle which illustrates that electric cars can be fun, without having to rely on brain-scrambling acceleration. By simplifying the design and reducing weight, this car is a perfect example of not requiring 500 horsepower to make an enjoyable drivers’ car. We are incredibly excited to show you the finished car and can’t wait for everyone to experience it for themselves.”

Production of the Launch Edition will commence in early 2024 and cars will be delivered to customers fully built by The Little Car Company. Offering increased size, usability and performance, the Launch Edition will take the Wild One MAX to a whole new level. Other versions offering a variety in performance are scheduled to be available at a later stage of product development.

The Little Car Company are conducting performance and durability testing over the Spring and Summer, before the car is publicly unveiled in a few months’ time, with confirmed performance figures, range and pricing.

*L7e definition: Classification of four-wheeled heavy quadricycles designed to carry persons, with an unladen mass of no more than 450 kg (excluding batteries)

