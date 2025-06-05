Hagerty’s RADwood UK event takes place 23rd August 2025

2025 RADwood UK event takes place Saturday 23rd August at Bicester Motion

RADwood UK celebrates eighties and nineties automotive lifestyle, blending period correct dress with music, culture, and awesome cars

RADwood launched in US by Art Cervantes and Warren Madsen, creating the only event to celebrate eighties and nineties car culture in a Revival style

Tickets are now on sale

Bicester: 5th June 2025

Hagerty’s 2025 RADwood UK event takes place on Saturday 23rd August in the grounds of Bicester Motion, and is the only event to celebrate eighties and nineties automotive culture and style.

RADwood blends the best of eighties and nineties pop culture with the iconic cars and style of these totally awesome decades. It was a time of excess, bodykits, hot hatchbacks, yuppie era 911 Turbos, big mobile phones and even bigger shoulder pads. If you like an Astra GTE as much as you like Run DMC, this is the event for you.

The event was the brainchild of Californians Art Cervantes and Warren Madsen – two car guys who spotted a niche that just wasn’t being catered for. Right from the outset in 2017, RADwood was about celebrating all things eighties and nineties, not just the cars, but period- correct clothing, music, and entertainment too.

Buy a ticket before Monday 9th June and not only will there be a saving of £10 on each admission ticket for RADwood 2025, but buyers will also be entered into a competition to win a SEGA Astro City Mini White Console worth over £100 plus a 12-month membership to the Hagerty Drivers Club. Terms and conditions here.

Early bird car and driver ticket: £15 (£25 general sale)

Early bird passenger ticket: £15 (£25 general sale)

Early bird Show and Shine ticket: £20 (£30 general sale)

Under 15s: free of charge

HDC access: £10 per person

Owners of RAD cars can choose to get a Show and Shine ticket which not only ensures their car is a part of the main show, but it will also be judged alongside other RAD-era cars with prizes being awarded to those that catch the judges eye. To be eligible, all cars must have been manufactured between 1980 and 1999. Tickets are available now.

An exclusive HDC members area, hosted at the Hagerty Clubhouse, will be open to members of the Hagerty Drivers Club, with great food and drink options, a fully-licensed bar, classic and retro video games and much more. HDC members gain access free of charge, but access is also available to non-members for an additional £10 per person.

“RADwood is the Goodwood Revival for a new generation” says Mark Roper, Managing Director of Hagerty International. “We celebrate the cars, the music, the fashion and the culture of the eighties and nineties in a relaxed and fun way to create a fully immersive experience. As Bicester Motion is our home, we look forward to opening the doors to the Hagerty Clubhouse and seeing the site fill with examples of automotive excess from this great era.”

Tickets and further information available here.