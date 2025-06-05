Lotus introduces Emira V6 SE and Emira Turbo

Emira V6 SE: exhilarating performance and driving pleasure starts in UK from £96.500*

Technical upgrades for entire Emira line-up, including refinements to transmission and cooling

Available to order now, showroom debut in September 2025

Hethel – 5 June 2025

The Emira is a mid-engine premium sports car that perfectly embodies the ongoing transformation of the Lotus business and brand. It features all the hallmarks that the automotive world has come to expect from a Lotus – striking design, thrilling dynamic performance delivering best-in-class ride and handling, outstanding aerodynamics and an unrivalled experience ‘For The Drivers’.

Visually dramatic and sculpted like a true exotic, the Emira features a wide stance, muscular proportions, and a low-slung cabin that captures the spirit of a modern supercar. Yet it remains practical and refined —making it a compelling alternative in the world of high-performance sports cars.

Now, Lotus unveils the all-new Emira V6 SE, the latest addition to the Emira line-up. The new model joins the existing range, which already includes the Turbo SE.

At the same time, Lotus introduces a number of refinements across the Emira range. These include two new colours – EOS Green and Purple Haze metallic – and further optimisation of the cooling and transmission. In addition to the new Emira V6 SE and Turbo SE, the Emira Turbo joins the line-up as the entry point to the model range.

Emira V6 SE

The new Emira V6 SE builds on the pure driving pleasure Lotus is known for. The beloved six-cylinder powertrain of the Emira remains unchanged: a supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine with 400 hp, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with LSD (Limited Slip Differential) as standard or an optional automatic transmission, allowing for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 4.3 seconds. The iconic V6 powertrain has been refined for even more emotional engagement, including the introduction of a new compression mount for the manual gearbox, resulting in more precise gear changes.

Also, optimised damper calibration and subtle adjustments in wheel alignment provide sharper handling and increased ride comfort. The car has two defined chassis and suspension settings. Tour is tuned for everyday road use, delivering the optimum blend of Lotus dynamic performance and handling with a more comfortable ride. Sports provides a slightly stiffer suspension set-up for enhanced dynamic capability and feel. Hydraulic steering provides excellent feedback for the driver.

The Emira V6 SE is finished in Zinc Grey as standard and sets itself apart with exclusive features such as specific V6 SE badges, the extended Black Pack, 20-inch forged alloy wheels, red brake callipers and a luxurious interior finished with alcantara and sport pedals. The Emira V6 SE stands out with a high degree of personalisation, featuring 15 exterior colours and seven interior themes.

This is complemented by a choice of four brake calliper finishes and eight wheel designs, allowing for a uniquely tailored expression of the car’s character. Prices for the Emira V6 SE start at £96.500* in UK.

Better than ever

Simultaneously with the introduction of the V6 SE, Lotus provides the existing Emira models with a series of technical enhancements that improve both track performance and daily driving comfort. The cooling system has been optimised by routing the coolant lines differently, providing better flow to both the transmission oil cooler and the main cooling radiator. This results in more cooling and lower vehicle weight. In addition, the air-conditioning control system has been recalibrated to provide a more stable interior climate at high temperatures, and the opening temperature of the engine thermostat has been increased from 65°C to 75°C, improving heating and performance under severe conditions. Finally, the Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) has been recalibrated, resulting in faster shift times, improved shift quality and smoother interaction between transmission and driver.

In terms of safety, the Lotus Emira is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as standard. On top of that, there is the option of an Extended Co-Driver Pack for extra support. Standard features on the model include Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) and Fatigue Detection. The optional Extended Co-Driver Pack adds Adaptive Cruise Control (only compatible with automatic transmission), Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Door Opening Warning and High Beam Assist. All these systems are designed to enhance safety without compromising the sheer driving pleasure that characterises the Emira. A user-friendly menu allows the driver to set the desired level of assistance entirely according to his or her preferences.

Emira Turbo

The Emira Turbo marks the entry point to the Emira lineup, designed for everyday usability while preserving the unmistakable Lotus driving thrill. It is powered by the same 4-cylinder twin-scroll turbo engine and 8-speed DCT gearbox as found in the Turbo SE, both sourced from technology partner AMG and achieves a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 4.4 seconds. The Emira Turbo features both Tour- and Sport driving modes, and high-performance components such as double wishbones, an integrated rear spoiler and electro-hydraulic power steering.

As standard, the Emira Turbo is richly equipped with modern safety technologies such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Warning and Fatigue Detection. In addition, driver comfort is provided by 12-way electrically adjustable seats with memory, a 190W audio system, and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Optionally, customers can choose packages such as the Convenience Pack, Extended Co-Driver Pack and Extended Lower Black Pack, which further enhance both functionality and appearance. Externally, the Emira Turbo stands out with Turbo badges, yellow-black Lotus emblems and satin silver details. The Emira Turbo is available to order from £79.500*.

Racing Line

Finally, Lotus launches the Racing Line. For enthusiasts who want to give their Emira an extra sporty look, Lotus introduces the Racing Line design option, available on the Turbo SE and V6 SE. Racing Line adds a subtle, lower pinstripe in yellow, red or silver, perfectly matched to the colour of the brake callipers – the mirror caps get the same accent colour.

Racing Line badges with a matching accent, high-gloss black wheels and a black and silver exterior logo complete the dynamic look. Inside, it is further enhanced by a special interior badge and stitching in the chosen accent colour, creating a perfect match.

Hand-built at the historic Lotus facility in Hethel, where the brand has produced sports cars since 1966, the Emira benefits from state-of-the-art production methods that enhance both quality and efficiency. It’s the perfect expression of Lotus’ ‘For The Drivers’-mentality —where heritage meets innovation.

Lotus Emira V6 SE technical specifications

Engine configuration 3,456cc supercharged V6; Transmission 6-speed manual/automatic Max power (bhp/kW) 400bhp/298kW Top speed (mph/km/h) 180/290 0-62mph/0-100km/h (secs) 4.3 Front brake disc diameter (mm) 370mm x 32mm Rear brake disc diameter (mm) 350mm x 32mm Callipers AP Racing 4-piston with braided hoses



Lotus Emira Turbo and Turbo SE technical specifications

Engine configuration 1,991cc turbocharged four-cylinder in-line petrol;

four valves per cylinder; variable valve timing;

single twin-scroll turbocharger;

200bar piezo direct fuel injection + port fuel injection Transmission Eight-speed dual-clutch Max power (bhp/kW) 360/269 (Turbo SE: 400/294) Top speed (mph/km/h) 171/275 (Turbo SE: 181/291) 0-62mph/0-100km/h (secs) 4.4 (Turbo SE: 4.0) Front brake disc diameter (mm) 370mm x 32mm Rear brake disc diameter (mm) 350mm x 32mm Callipers AP Racing 4-piston with braided hoses

The Lotus Media Site – contains news, images, specifications and full details of the Lotus Emira.

The Lotus Emira is available for configuration at www.lotuscars.com.