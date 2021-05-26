Hampshire Cheese Company’s award-winning Tunworth cheese is now available alongside other high-quality delicacies in Rick Stein’s at Home boxes. Making its debut in the Cheese and Charcuterie Box, customers can order their selection for home delivery, enjoying restaurant quality without stepping foot outside the house.

The announcement comes at an exciting time for the company, as the Herriard-based artisan cheese business recently revealed a new look for their Tunworth and Winslade cheese. Its contemporary design is simple but beautiful, reflecting the subtle yet flavoursome notes of its award-winning produce.

In making gourmet produce available to customers at home, Stein at Home boxes came to widespread acclaim during the coronavirus lockdowns. With restaurant quality food delivered to doors across the UK, their straightforward cooking instructions and delicious menus are ideal for staycations and at-home date nights alike.

However, Rick Stein is not the only celebrity chef to praise Hampshire’s Turnworth cheese. As a favourite among chefs such as Nigel Slater, Jamie Oliver, James Martin, and Raymond Blanc, it even has international appeal and is served at Simon Rogan’s Hong Kong restaurant, Roganic. Rogan, the Michelin star chef, stated of the Hampshire cheese: “Tunworth is a staple ingredient in my kitchen. For me, it showcases how far we have come in this country as producers of cheese, and it’s important to me to champion the best of British like this.”

Founded in 2005, the Hampshire Cheese Company commenced with their signature Tunworth cheese. This soft, Camembert-esque cheese quickly found recognition, winning ‘Supreme Champion Cheese’ in 2006 at the British Cheese Awards. The company’s founder, Stacey Hedges, started developing her cheesemonger skills while still at university in Sydney, Australia. Following her work in the catering and restaurant industry, her career as a Vogue Australia food stylist led to her launching the Hampshire Cheese Company.

In response to this latest achievement, Hedges said: “My team enjoy producing cheeses that people love eating and we are very proud of what we do. Having developed our business over the last 16 years, our hugely talented team of cheesemakers deserve so much praise for this latest achievement.”

“One of the things that I find so exciting as a food-creator is seeing what chefs can do with our products. From the incredible Tunworth mash at the Hawksmoor Restaurant group to our customers cooking with our cheeses at home, the creativity of food lovers continues to astonish me. I hope the Stein at Home collection brings a new generation of cheese lovers to the Hampshire Cheese family and continues to inspire new food creations.”

To order your Cheese and Charcuterie Box from the Stein at Home collection, visit

www.rickstein.com/steins-at-home/.

Alternatively, you can contact the Hampshire Cheese Company team via their website:

https://hampshirecheesecompany.co.uk/