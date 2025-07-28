Hampson races into Oulton Park

Competition and performance cars on pole position for fifth annual Gold Cup flagship sale

Hampson’s races into Oulton Park this weekend for its fifth annual flagship Gold Cup sale of classic, performance and supercars on Sunday 27 July. The Oulton Park Gold Cup has been a highlight of Hampson Auctions’ sale calendar since Managing Director Zach Hamilton re-established the family company in 2020 and always attracts an incredible array of entries. This year is no exception – there are some very special entries amongst the 115 lots going under the hammer, with a significant number offered at No Reserve.

Unsurprisingly, given the sale venue, the auction features a number of competition cars. Sitting on pole position is the unique 1984 Metro 6R4, built by Scottish rally driver Murray Grierson on a 6R4 rolling shell acquired from Group B stock after the Group B ban. This potent historic rally car is powered by a 2500cc Hart 420R engine, and Grierson enjoyed numerous successes in the car, including third overall in the 1989 Scottish Rally Championship. Today the car, which underwent comprehensive restoration in 2023, is eligible for Category 1 historic stage rally events, something the present owner has enthusiastically embraced (estimate £90,000-£100,000).

Other notable competition cars include the track-ready 1981 Ford Escort Mk2 RS2000 . Presented in full period Rothmans livery, and boasting an outstanding specification, it is offered at No Reserve. There’s also a fully restored 1972 Ford Escort Mk1 Mexico, originally campaigned by Chris Lord in the 1973 British Rally Championship (£40,000-£45,000), a 1988 Renault 5 GT Turbo Cup car with period race and hill climb history (No Reserve) and a 1994 Renault Clio Williams Cup Challenge car. On of just three original Mark Fish cup cars built, it has already enjoyed a career in historic racing, winning the BARC Tin Tops Championship in 2013 (£15,000-£17,000). The fully race-prepared 2001 Mitsubishi EVO 6 GSR is another entry likely to catch the eye of those looking to go historic racing (£20,000-£22,000), while the 1963 Bond Equipe, complete with bucket seats, trip meter and rally clock is just waiting to go off on a classic regularity trial (No Reserve)

Performance cars going under the Hampson hammer include the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Perfomante (£200,000-£250,000), 1978 Aston Martin V8 Oscar India (No Reserve), rare right-hand-drive 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB ‘Vetroresina’ (£80,000-£100,000), 1984 BMW E28 Hartge H5SP (£40,000-£50,000), 1995 Nissan Skyline R33 GTR V-Spec (£30,000-£35,000) and the 1989 Audi UR quattro 2.2 Turbo 10V (£35,000-£40,000).

Also powering into Oulton Park are the 2016 Jaguar F-Type SVR with just 11,000 miles on the clock(£45,000-£55,000), a rare, UK-supplied fourth-generation 1993 Toyota Supra Twin-Turbo displaying fewer than 35,000 miles from new (£40,000-£45,000), a 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo which was originally used by Nissan Tokyo as a promotional car (£6,000-£8,000) and not one but two Vauxhall VX220s – a 2004 Turbo (£12,000-£14,000) and a 2001 example, offered at No Reserve. Also going under the hammer are a beautiful 1981 Porsche 924 Turbo which has been in the same family ownership for nearly 40 years (No Reserve), a splendid 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI which received a brand-new engine in 2023 (£10,000-£12,000), and a 2010 Impreza WRX S that’s been fitted with STi interior, wheels, spoiler and front splitter (No Reserve). An ultra-rare gem – and offered at No Reserve – is the 1989 Suzuki Swift GTi. Boasting just 37,000 miles on the clock, this would make a fantastic addition to any JDM collection or retro performance car garage.

For Landy lovers there’s the heavily upgraded, bespoke 1984 Land Rover Pickup 110 boasting a refurbished Toyota 4.2-litre turbocharged 6-cylinder engine, sourced from a Land Cruiser and mated to a Range Rover Classic 4-speed ZF automatic gearbox with a new torque converter (£13,000-£16,000). There’s also a 2014 Defender 110XS – a highly specified and extensively enhanced example of the much-loved British icon, a 2013 Range Rover Evoque and 2009 Range Rover Sport HSE, all offered at No Reserve.

The sale also features a huge variety of classic cars, including an absolutely charming – and very rare 1926 Lea Francis J Type Drophead Coupe with coachwork by Cross & Ellis (£12,000-£14,000). From family saloons such as the 1966 Humber Hawk (£4,000-£6,000), 1978 Vauxhall Viva HC (No Reserve) to sports and performance cars such as the two-owners from new 1970 Lotus Europa S2 (No Reserve), 1967 Ford Lotus Cortina Mk2 (£25,000-£30,000) and 1967 Jaguar E-type 4.2 Litre FHC (No Reserve), there is something to suit every taste and budget.

American car fans have much to choose from, including the actual 1965 Series III Cadillac Coupe Deville driven by Jon Hamm’s ‘Don Draper’ character in the later series of the hugely popular multiple Emmy award winning TV series ‘Mad Men’ (£25,000-£35,000), and a stable of Mustangs, including a genuine 1971 Mach 1 M Code (£30,000-£35,000).

Sale viewing is from Friday 25th July, 9am – 6pm this Friday, 25th July, 12 noon-6pm on Saturday 26th July and 9am-12 noon on Sunday, 27th July, with the sale beginning at noon. For further information and to view the sale catalogue visit: www.hampsonauctions.com