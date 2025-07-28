Mercedes-Benz Vans launches use of eSprinters in Service24h programme with Northside Truck & Van for round-the-clock roadside assistance

London, UK. Thursday 24 July, 2025. Mercedes-Benz Vans has launched eSprinters into its Service24h powering 24/7 roadside assistance with a pilot at Northside Truck & Van.

The two-month initial pilot saw an eSprinter attending over 160 roadside callouts on a 24-hour shift rotation. The van, based at Northside Bradford, covered locations across Leeds and York as needed, operating in-line with national targets for roadside assistance set by Mercedes-Benz.

Simon Neill, Customer Services Director at Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: “Growing our electric footprint in our Service24h vehicles is something we’re extremely proud of.

“We know our customers expect the best from the three-pointed star, especially when it comes to aftersales and our extensive assistance programme and our electric vehicles are proven to meet those standards.”

Northside Aftersales Director, Gavin Hewitt said: “Participating in this trial proved everything we know about the eSprinter. Its power and reliability allowed us to continue to meet our targets when it came to roadside assistance and we look forward to adding more to our Service24h fleet in the future.”

The van will travel 202 miles (combined WLTP with 80 km/h speed limiter) on a single charge, which is ample not only for most urban delivery and last mile applications, but also for the majority of roadside callouts attended by Northside Truck & Van.

The eSprinter is powered by a 204 hp electric motor that drives the front wheels and produces zero tailpipe emissions. Crucially, its 113kW high-voltage battery pack is securely mounted beneath the body. This means it does not impinge on the space needed in the cargo area to provide the Service24h technician with a practical workspace and to carry a full complement of equipment and GenuineParts.

Mercedes-Benz Vans’ award-winning Service24h provision is integral to its industry-leading MobiloVan* commitment. Highly-trained Mercedes-Benz technicians attend callouts in vans equipped for a wide range of tasks and stocked with Mercedes-Benz GenuineParts.

The average response time is 70 minutes, with 82% of vans fixed at the roadside and sent on their way.