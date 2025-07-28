Insecure roof box installation could lead to £2,500 fines as over half of UK drivers lack confidence in setup

Research from eBay reveals more than half (54%) of UK motorists are not confident when it comes to installing roof boxes on their car

Nearly a third (31%) of UK drivers own a cycle rack or roof box yet 58% don’t know they could face fines for driving with them installed incorrectly

Drivers caught with unsecured roof racks risk fines of up to £2,500, and three penalty points on their licence

eBay’s My Garage function allows motorists to find the right roof accessories for their vehicle by entering their registration plate

London, 24 July 2025 – As drivers across the country pack up their cars for their summer holidays, new research from eBay has revealed a worrying lack of confidence behind mounting roof accessories, with more than half (51%) of motorists not confident when installing them.

While nearly a third (31%) of drivers own a cycle rack or roof box, more than half (58%) were unaware they risk a fine and three points on their licence for incorrectly installing them.Nearly a quarter (23%) of drivers in the study use roof accessories at least a few times a week, so UK drivers are risking huge fines which could put a dampener on their summer getaway.

Failure to correctly secure a roof rack can result in a maximum fine of £2,500 and three penalty points on the driver’s licence under Section 40A of the Road Traffic Act 1998.

Only 7% of motorists said they check and secure their roof box or cycle rack ahead of a road trip. They were much more likely to examine tyre pressures (70%) and oil and water levels (62%).

While few will double check their roof box ahead of a trip, nearly a quarter (22%) said they would be happy to fit the accessories themselves.

To ensure the roof box and fittings are correct, eBay is urging British motorists to use its My Garage function to ensure they are using the correct roof-mounted accessories for their vehicle.

My Garage allows customers to input the registration or make and model of their vehicle. eBay will then display parts and accessories that are relevant to that vehicle on the Marketplace. This gives customers the confidence to purchase items regardless of their knowledge base.

Abir Tewari, UK Director of Commercial Operations, Parts & Accessories at eBay, said: “Roof racks, boxes and cycle racks are a great way to maximise luggage space for summer holiday road trips and eBay’s My Garage function is specifically designed to put motorists at ease, by helping them find precisely the right accessory for their vehicle.

“Installation is often straight forward but we advise motorists to take their time when fitting new accessories, follow the instructions and make sure their load is securely attached before setting off.”

With eBay Assured Fit, when customers purchase an eligible vehicle part or accessory, if it doesn’t fit their vehicle, they can return it for free within 30 days of taking delivery of it and receive a full refund.