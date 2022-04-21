North East law firm Hay & Kilner is continuing to build its award-winning private client offering with the appointment of residential property specialist Claire Simmons.

Claire has joined the Newcastle-headquartered firm as a partner and brings more than two decades’ experience of working with leading North East law firms to her new role.

She holds a Masters degree in Property Law from Northumbria University and has worked with a wide range of clients right across England and Wales, often with successive generations of the same family.

Claire Simmons says: “The North East has always been the primary focus of my practice due to the qualities of both its people and its places, and Newcastle in particular is a thriving city that offers a huge range of opportunities.

“Working in residential property gives me the chance to really get to know my clients and their families. No two transactions are ever the same, and it’s really satisfying to help these people achieve their property ambitions.

“Hay & Kilner has always had a strong reputation for both its commercial focus and the quality of its highly-knowledgeable team, and joining the firm gives me the chance to work alongside some hugely impressive practitioners.

“The partners have been very supportive in welcoming me to the firm and the firm has a very enjoyable working atmosphere.”

Hay & Kilner, which celebrated its 75th anniversary last year, is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides comprehensive legal advice across every aspect of the law to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Alison Hall, partner and head of the private client department at Hay & Kilner Law Firm, adds: “Claire is both a highly regarded practitioner in her particular sector and a well-respected member of the wider North East professional services community, and we’re very pleased that she’s chosen to move to Hay & Kilner.

“She is a great addition to our private client department’s senior leadership team, with her knowledge and experience complementing that of her peers extremely well and creating an even stronger all-round service offering for our clients.”