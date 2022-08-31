A CLEAN sweep of results proved a Darlington head boy was the right person for the job as he celebrated with classmates yesterday.

Haughton Academy pupil Tom Kipling, 16, gained four 9s and four 8s as well as a merit and distinction star in creative media and health and social care.

He said: “I was quite nervous and I just didn’t know what to expect but I saw the piece of paper and I was pleasantly shocked.

“With lockdown and online learning the disruption was noticeable and we all felt really disadvantaged. But we came together as a year group and it worked out.”

Having been head boy of Haughton Academy for the past year, Tom has been given many opportunities, such as meeting the mayor, and said that although it was stressful at times, he really enjoyed it.

He said: “It’s given me a lot of experience at making a difference and planning change which I’d like to continue in the future.”

After his A-levels Tom hopes to go to university to study sociology, with the long-term goal of becoming a social worker or counsellor.

He said: “I just think that with the state of the world at the moment everyone could use a little more help and I kind of want to be that person. Having gone through things myself I think I’d enjoy the job.”

Also celebrating was Rowan Thorne Gray, 16, who gained one 9, two 8s and three 7s, a merit and a distinction.

She said: “The teachers’ were just amazing with revision sessions. They put every bit of time they had into students and my science teacher even had pre-exam sessions to go over the content and help calm our nerves. That’s why so many of us have done so well because we weren’t going into the exam hall panicking and crying. He told us whatever you get it will be fine so just believe in yourself.”

Also happy with his results was Ben Hopper who gain 8s and 7s.

Principal Su Gill said: “It has been wonderful to see our pupils face to face, back in school today to collect their results. We are extremely proud of how they have coped and responded to the challenges of the pandemic.

“It has been an extremely difficult two years for them with lockdowns and virtual learning. It is the testament to their hard work and the incredible support provided by our teaching, non-teaching staff and parents/carers that they have achieved the results they have.”