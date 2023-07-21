Headlight Project supporting North East memorial quilt to remember those lost to suicide

The North East Speak Their Name memorial quilt will bring together people who have been bereaved by suicide and once finished it will go on tour across the region, following similar projects in Greater Manchester and Yorkshire.

We’ve worked alongside organisers to host workshops across the Tees Valley area for people to come together to create a special square for the memorial quilt, which will be launched at an event in November in Newcastle.

Suzanne Julian, our operations manager said: “We were delighted to be part of the project, to help spread the word and arrange workshops for local people across the Tees Valley area to get involved in.

“Over 100 squares will now be made into the quilt, which will start its tour in November. It will be a powerful, thought-provoking piece of artwork which will start conversations and raise awareness about suicide.”

Suzanne added: “We support so many people who have been bereaved by suicide, and it has been a wonderful postvention initiative to have been able to offer them the opportunity to create something permanent, in memory of their loved one, together with others who have been through the same.”

After losing two of her children to suicide, Tracey Beadle has dedicated her time to helping families who have been through the same experience by setting up her own charity, Quinn’s Retreat. She got involved with the Speak Their Name campaign after seeing the Manchester quilt.

She said: “I was astonished by how beautiful it was and how emotional it made me feel seeing it. Suzanne Howes and I decided to take the lead on the North East Speak Their Name Suicide memorial quilt.”

Speaking of her daughter Quinn and son Dyllon, Tracey said: “I want to do anything that honours them and keeps their memory alive, which I know is the same for many other bereaved families.”

Once the quilt has been made, it will go on tour across the North East, first launching at Newcastle City Library on November 11th at 2pm and will continue on its journey throughout 2024 and 2025. If any venues in the North East are interested in having the artwork on display please contact suzanne@headlightproject.org

Please follow and like us: